SPEARFISH — South Dakota saw a good voter turnout in the Tuesday election.
Statewide, 59.4 percent of the 597,073 active voters cast ballots.
In Lawrence County, 62.14 percent of the 19,990 active voters cast ballots.
In Butte County, 64.1 percent of the 6,605 active voters cast ballots.
In Meade County, 60.14 percent of the 19,946 active voters cast ballots.
Republicans swept the field for Constitutional offices.
Gov. Kristi Noem won the statewide election with 62 percent of a vote, while Jamie Smith won 35 percent and Tracey Quint won 3 percent.
Sen. John Thune won 70 percent while Brian Bengs received 26 percent and Tamara Lesnar.
Rep. Dusty Johnson won 77 percent of the vote, and Collin Duprel won 23 percent.
Monae Johnson won 64 percent of the vote for Secretary of State, while Thomas Cool won 36 percent of the vote.
Marty Jackley won another term as Attorney General as he ran unopposed.
In the race for State Auditor, Richard Sattgast won 63 percent of the vote, Stephanie Marty won 32 percent, and Rene Meyer won 5 percent.
Josh Haeder won the State Treasurer race, receiving 67 percent to Josh Cunningham’s 33 percent.
Brock Greenfield won the School and Public Lands Commissioner race with 67 percent of the vote. Timothy Azure received 33 percent.
Chris Nelson returns as Public Utilities Commissioner, as he gained 69 percent of the vote. Jeffrey Barth won 31 percent.
On the ballot questions, Lawrence County supported Amendment D’s Medicaid expansion with 56 percent of the vote.
The amendment was rejected in Butte County with 51 percent of voters saying no.
Meade County voters also rejected the amendment by the same margin.
For Initiated Measure 27 that would have legalized recreational marijuana, 51 percent of Lawrence County voters rejected the question.
Butte County voters overwhelmingly rejected the measure with 64 percent voting no.
In Meade County, the measure also was rejected by 57 percent.
In the open Fourth Circuit Court judge’s seat:
In Lawrence County, John Fitzgerald, who won the contest in the eight-county area that makes up the circuit, received 31 percent of the votes, Chad Callahan won 22 percent, David Natvig received 19 percent, Tina Hogue won 15 percent, and Jennifer Tomac received 14 percent.
In Butte County, Fitzgerald won 36 percent, Natvig won 27 percent, Callahan received 24 percent, Hogue won 7 percent, and Tomac received 6 percent.
In Meade County, Fitzgerald won 31 percent, Callahan won 22 percent, Natvig won 19 percent, Hogue received 15 percent, and Tomac received 14 percent.
