Election 2020: Meade School Board

MEADE COUNTY — Citizens head to the polls on Tuesday, June 2, to elect Meade School Board members. The Black Hills Pioneer sent a candidate questionnaire to the individuals vying for three positions, which carries a 3-year term. The candidates’ answers are published below as received. When necessary, answers were edited slightly for length.
Bob Burns:
Name and what you do for a living?
Bob Burns. I am the owner of Earthorizons Inc, a construction company that has been in business for over 40 years.
What motivated you to run for this office?
I previously served on the school board for ten years. When I originally ran I felt that as a lifelong resident of Meade County and a father of four children having attended three different schools in Meade 46-1, it was time to give back to the area that has given so much to my family.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
My service on the board has given me the experience and knowledge to, not only understand the complexities of our school district and its budgetary needs, but to effectively move us forward to meet the many challenges ahead of us. My almost half century of experience in construction has been valuable during the construction of three new schools during my tenure on the board.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
I served on the Meade School Board from 2009 until 2019. During that period I was elected both board vice president and president.
My non profit offices include serving as president and finance chairman of the Piedmont Valley Lutheran Church council, appointed member and elected chairman of the National Forest Advisory Board for the Black Hills National Forest, member of the Citizens Advisory Council to the Rapid City Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, and past board member/treasurer of the Chapel in the Hills (Stavkirke Church).
How many school board meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
During my time on the school board I attended over 150 regular or special meetings, over 100 committee meetings, 2 national conferences, 10 state school board conferences and numerous Associated School Boards of South Dakota training sessions. I have not attended any school board meetings since leaving office last July but have been met or had discussions numerous times with board members, the Superintendent, teachers and principles to keep current with issues.
Do you subscribe to the school district’s legal newspaper?
I do.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your school district?
Issues that face the district include:
The perceived inequalities that seem to divide the district.
The predicted lack of classroom space at Piedmont Valley Elementary because of rapid growth in that area and keeping ahead of changing needs throughout the district.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
There should be no inequities. We need to care about every student. Each student and each school have different needs and we need to analyze and respect those differences so that we offer each and every student the best opportunity we can to receive a quality education. Clear, transparent and frequent communication with the public can help avoid misunderstandings.
We need to plan for the construction of the four additional classrooms that were part of the original plan at Piedmont Valley. Wise management of our capital outlay fund is one of the most important duties of the school board.
What do you believe is working for your district and how will you retain that progression?
If you look at the South Dakota Department of education school report you will see that our district scores above the surrounding districts in almost all categories.
Our new Stagebarn and Central Meade School at Union Center are state-of-the-art learning centers that will help prepare our children for life both now and into the future. Both feature STEM Labs and Robotics Learning Centers that challenge both students and teachers. The sound budget, established by the board over the past years, will allow the school board to provide the building blocks our educators need to meet future challenges.
What else do you want people to know about you?
During my service on the board I have worked with three Superintendent’s and 20 different school board members. I felt that I developed an open honest relationship with them all and more importantly I did my best to listen to and understand their different points of view. Voicing your opinion is important in a nine member board but for others to listen to you they have to believe you are listening to them.
Would you look at adding more staff in the rural schools in light of rural constituent concerns they’ve voiced over the past year?
I believe staffing at all our schools should be a decision made by the principals and administration. The school board sets policy and direction and hires the Superintendent to manage staffing and administrative decisions. The school board should not micromanage those decisions.
What will you do if the state does not have increased teacher pay in light of the current economy and projected state revenue shortfall?
During my tenure on the board we have experienced the constant threat or the reality of cuts to state funding. The 10% cuts under Governor Dugaard resulted in cutting programs, staff and no increases in teacher pay. Those were stressful times but communication, compromise and keeping the goal of what is in the best interest of the students in mind at all times got us through them.
Our school leaders have expressed concerns that some students will have fallen through the cracks during distance learning. How should the district ensure these students reach educational benchmarks in the coming years?
The Covid 19 virus has put the schools in a position they have never faced before. Distance learning could play a more prominent role and helping students stay on track will be a challenge. Making sure that every student has a computer and high speed internet will be difficult in our wide spread district. Tracking students progress will require a high level of communication between the students, teachers and parents. I look forward to helping solve this complex problem that may result in new innovative ways of teaching and learning.
Holly Good:
Name and what you do for a living?
My name is Holly Good. I just completed 26th year at Douglas School District as a Special Educator
What motivated you to run for this office?
I’m someone who has always been involved with organizations that are centered around kids (mainly sports). I am interested in the “Behind the scenes” work that the school board does.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
My first love is children, teaching them has been my joy and passion for most of my life. I believe I have a good rapport with both students and parents and have a team mentality with my co-workers. I am an open-minded individual and like to hear both sides to a story. Teaching has given me patience and the ability to put myself in someone else’s shoes. I am an advocate for kids and teachers both. I have a firm knowledge base of how a school and a district operates. What I am interested in, though, are the policies and work that goes on behind the scenes to help me do my job. I feel, if elected, I will bring the perspective of a seasoned educator to the board.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
in the past 10 years, both Board for Timberline Little League and VP for AAU wrestling club in Sturgis
How many school board meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
3 (my own District and Meade)
Do you subscribe to the school district’s legal newspaper?
No, I do not.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your school district?
There are always areas where every school district can improve, namely, student performance and college/career readiness are two areas, I feel, could be addressed. Teacher salary is most definitely an area to be addressed as well.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
This will obviously be a team effort, not sure if it’s even able to be “solved” but seeing what other concerns are, prioritize them to what is best for kids and move forward.
What do you believe is working for your district and how will you retain that progression?
I feel Jeff Simmons did a great job communicating this year, not just during the pandemic, I feel they were very proactive with disseminating information in a timely fashion to keep parents informed and involved.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I truly believe if we keep kids as the focus, then we will make growth. I believe in kids and I believe in staff. Meade has some amazing teachers. I believe we need to continue to treat them like the professionals that they are.
Would you look at adding more staff in the rural schools in light of rural constituent concerns they’ve voiced over the past year?
No
What will you do if the state does not have increased teacher pay in light of the current economy and projected state revenue shortfall?
Look at other possible areas that could be cut down/eliminated, If we do not keep up with other districts, we will continue to lose great teachers. We need to be competitive in our pay scales.
Our school leaders have expressed concerns that some students will have fallen through the cracks during distance learning. How should the district ensure these students reach educational benchmarks in the coming years?
As a teacher, I have had several students whom I have lost contact with, even after sending emails, texts, calls or letters in the mail. So this is a question I have as well-what can we do to make students accountable yet be flexible with their learning situation. We have come a long way in the technological world but it needs to be mutual effort on both ends.
Curtis Johnson:
Name and what you do for a living?
Curtis Johnson
Self Employed - Irrigation and Property Maintenance
Part time: FedEx Ground Delivery
What motivated you to run for this office?
Seeking Re-Election
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
Experience is important. I have served two terms on the Meade 46-1 Board. I have 18 years total School Board Experience.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
Currently: Co-Chair of Piedmont Valley Food Pantry; President of Piedmont Valley Ambulance District; Meade Co Director of Western Junior Livestock Show;
Past President of Associated School Board of SD; Trail West Sanitary District Board;
Central States Fair Board (2 terms).
How many school board meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
One
Do you subscribe to the school district’s legal newspaper?
I subscribe to the BlackHills Pioneer.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your school district?
This Board will hire the next new Superintendent. Many new issues will be the result of the current virus we are dealing with.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
In the past the nine members of this board have worked together as a team to address the important issues.
What do you believe is working for your district and how will you retain that progression?
We need to continue to plan for the future and promote the positive programs, excellent facilities and staff we have in our district.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I have an AG and Ranch background and a Business Degree from BHSU. I have always totally supported the rural schools in our district.
Would you look at adding more staff in the rural schools in light of rural constituent concerns they’ve voiced over the past year?
You have to consider the student/teacher ratio. For example: if the rural ratio is 1/10 with a teachers aid and the urban ratio is 1/30 with no aid you have to decide where to utilize limited resources.
What will you do if the state does not have increased teacher pay in light of the current economy and projected state revenue shortfall?
I was there when the previous Governor did it to us. You have to try to keep the cuts as far from the classroom as possible.
Our school leaders have expressed concerns that some students will have fallen through the cracks during distance learning. How should the district ensure these students reach educational benchmarks in the coming years?
I’m sure the board may have input but this is an Administrative and Staff issue.
Cody King:
Name and what you do for a living?
Cody king superintendent of Parks city of Sturgis
What motivated you to run for this office?
Kids go to school in the district
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
I use to teach in the district for 11 years and was head of buildings and grounds for five years
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
None
How many school board meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
None
Do you subscribe to the school district’s legal newspaper?
No
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your school district?
Let the administration do their job and not micro manage our schools and teachers.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
Hire the right people and things will work.
What do you believe is working for your district and how will you retain that progression?
Our technology use for the students is great and keep the funding there to keep schools in great condition.
What else do you want people to know about you?
No
Would you look at adding more staff in the rural schools in light of rural constituent concerns they’ve voiced over the past year?
No we need more teachers where there are a larger population of students.
What will you do if the state does not have increased teacher pay in light of the current economy and projected state revenue shortfall?
Make do with what the state gives us and use the money the best we can.
Our school leaders have expressed concerns that some students will have fallen through the cracks during distance learning. How should the district ensure these students reach educational benchmarks in the coming years?
Get the students back in the classroom as soon as it is safe and teachers will do a great job in getting the students caught back up.
Sara Nelson:
Name and what you do for a living?
My name is Sara Nelson and I am the Human Resource Director and Office Manager for Interim Healthcare of the Black Hills.
What motivated you to run for this office?
I was a teacher at Piedmont Valley Elementary for 11 years (2004-2015) and was encouraged to run by former colleagues. I would like to give back to the district that has been a part of my life since I was 8 years old. Even though my children are grown, I feel that all community members should be interested and concerned about the education of the students in their community so those students can ultimately become productive citizens and contribute back to that community.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
I feel that my experience as a teacher in the district provides me with valuable experience and knowledge that can be used to make informed decisions on the board. I have also held many leadership roles, not only as a teacher, but in my current career.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
I have not previously held any elected or nonprofit offices. As a teacher in the district, I held many leadership roles. My current position is also a leadership role, as I am the Office Manager for a local home health company.
How many school board meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy? I have not attended any school board meetings in the past year, but did attend a few meetings during my tenure with the district. I have occasionally read the agenda and minutes of the meetings when they are published.
Do you subscribe to the school district’s legal newspaper?
In addition to following the district and it’s schools on their Facebook pages, I frequently go to the Meade 46-1 website http://www.meade.k12.sd.us/ for more information. All of the school board agendas and minutes are on that website, as well as district news.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your school district?
Reducing class sizes, providing critical programs for students, teacher retention and support, and engaging students to be lifelong learners are the issues I see as being the most important. We focus a lot on testing our students, which means we are not spending as much time on activities that engage students and spark their desire to be lifelong learners. It’s important for all students in the district have equal opportunities, as well.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
A lot of these issues boil down to funding. I realize that decisions oftentimes have to be made as to which programs get funding, so my goal is to listen to the parents and educators in the district to help make those difficult decisions. If reducing class sizes isn’t an option, hiring additional paraprofessional staff would help ease the burden of a larger class. I also feel that educators need to be heard when they express concerns about testing practices and curriculum. Our teachers are the experts and truly want to do what is in the best interest of the students.
What do you believe is working for your district and how will you retain that progression?
We have great educators in our district who are very committed to their students. Support for those educators will help retain and attract highly qualified staff. That support comes not only in the form of funding and pay, but also by listening to their concerns and placing high value on their input. Community support is also very important for teachers, so anything the school board can do to garner that support is very important.
What else do you want people to know about you?
During my eleven years as a first-grade teacher at Piedmont Elementary, I was not only a leader for my grade level team, but also for the district. I am not afraid to speak up for what I feel is the right thing to do for our students and staff. During my tenure, I was a dedicated teacher who always advocated for my students, as well as my colleagues.
Would you look at adding more staff in the rural schools in light of rural constituent concerns they’ve voiced over the past year?
I am open to listening to this concern and would need to know more about the current situation before making decisions about adding staff. The ultimate goal is for all students in the district to have an equal opportunity for a quality education. That can be challenging given the geography of our district.
What will you do if the state does not have increased teacher pay in light of the current economy and projected state revenue shortfall?
What we can do is support our teachers in any way we can, such as reducing class sizes and adding paraprofessional staff. We can also advocate for our teachers at a local, state, and national level, so that education is considered a high priority when legislative decisions are made and budgets are being negotiated. In addition, administrators should not see a salary increase if teachers do not.
Our school leaders have expressed concerns that some students will have fallen through the cracks during distance learning. How should the district ensure these students reach educational benchmarks in the coming years?
Unfortunately, some students have not had the support to keep up with distance learning. I think the district will need to come up with a plan for the future that involves making sure that support is available for students should we find ourselves in this situation again. Students will have more opportunity to reach their educational benchmarks if class sizes are manageable, support is provided to teachers, and every effort is made to provide parents with resources they may need to assist their children.
Jon Swan:
Name and what you do for a living?
Jon Swan; Retired Career and Technology Education teacher from Sturgis Brown High School, Meade 46-1 School District, Sturgis, SD.
What motivated you to run for this office?
I am running for Meade School Board because I have watched the district change directions over the last several years. I’m not sure that all of the decisions have been best for the students and staff. To provide a quality education we need to provide the staff with the appropriate tools and funding to achieve our goal. The districts CTE program has been going backwards for several years. Once the “Go To” district to see everything that could be done in technical education. Under current leadership, it has become one of the smallest programs in “West River”. A balanced approach needs to be taken when dealing with both rural and urban education needs and agricultural programs should always be part of the Meade 46-1 curriculum.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
I have a no-nonsense attitude when it comes to the education of our students and I’m very aware of how things work within the district. I have worked in this district as a Substitute Teacher, Para-Professional, Certified Staff, and served on the District Academic Advisory Committee representing the CTE department. I am a Retired Marine, Small Business Owner, Graduate of a Vocational Technical School, an Honors Graduate of Black Hills State University, and a resident of Sturgis since 1992. I believe my credentials describe a well-rounded candidate that is ready for the challenge.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
I have never held public or nonprofit office, however, I am a Retired Marine with 22 years of service as both enlisted and commissioned officer.
How many school board meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I have tried to attend those that are the most important when it concerns students or staff directly. However, I am always following the minutes and am very aware of the meeting agendas, itinerary, and outcome.
Do you subscribe to the school district’s legal newspaper?
I do not.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your school district?
Revival of a floundering CTE program. Transparency when it comes to District Finances. Maximum support for Students and Staff. Rural and urban staffing concerns.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
I intend to solve these issues by bringing a fresh set of eyes, ideas, and perspectives based on what I have learned as a member of the certified staff at Sturgis Brown High School.
What do you believe is working for your district and how will you retain that progression?
For several years, Meade 46-1 has been a leader in One-to-One technology. Now phased in to include virtually all students down to and including upper level elementary. Portable carts with laptops/notepads are provided for lower level students. This foresight was invaluable as we are in a current crisis requiring this type of technology so as to continue the education process from the home environment.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I am not originally from here. Born in Texas and having literally travelled the world as a U. S. Marine, I discovered the Black Hills in the early 1980’s. I fell in love with the ‘Hills’ and became a resident in 1992. I continue to travel the world and as of yet...I have never found a more perfect location to spend my days. We are truly blessed.
Would you look at adding more staff in the rural schools in light of rural constituent concerns they’ve voiced over the past year?
The district should not be a “one size fits all” when it comes to staffing. There is an average student to teacher ratio. That being said, we understand that some classrooms will have more or less students than others. This is a legitimate concern for urban and rural schools and deserves attention.
What will you do if the state does not have increased teacher pay in light of the current economy and projected state revenue shortfall?
This year is unique and will have a lasting affect on the community and the district. If that is the case when all the cards have been dealt, I believe that the district staff will pull together as a community and absorb the loss. However, the district should always do their best to award periodic raises and cost-of- living adjustments accordingly.
Our school leaders have expressed concerns that some students will have fallen through the cracks during distance learning. How should the district ensure these students reach educational benchmarks in the coming years?
Our students are resilient. Our teachers are professional and driven. The district has summer school and after school programs for the students who need assistance to reach their goals. The High School also offers an alternative learning environment. I might revisit that program to determine if we are too loose or too tight on the criteria to participate. There is no shortage of motivation on the part of the entire district staff to do all they can so as to guarantee success of the students.
Sheila Trask:
Name and what you do for a living?
Shelia Trask – My husband Tom and I have a ranching operation and our children Mark, Mick and Tomilyn are also involved in the operation. I work part time as an EMT for Eastern Pennington Co Ambulance and as an office assistant for Philip Livestock and Belle Fourche Livestock.
What motivated you to run for this office?
I have a sincere interest in education and what is going on in the district.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
My background is in Business Education and I have endorsements in other areas such as science, vocational education and social studies. I am very willing to listen and work through issues.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices you held?
Elm Springs Hall Board, Elm Springs Fire Department secretary, Smithville Township treasurer, Outdoor Women of SD Board
How many school board meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
4
Do you subscribe to the school district’s legal newspaper?
No. I view the legal minutes on the school’s website.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your school district?
The #1 issue is Meade 46-1 does not need to have the media or press continually trying to pit one part of the district against another! Meade 46-1 is a large and diverse district and everyone on the school board represents the whole district. The current school board appears to be very open minded and sincere! I appreciate the job they have done and continue to do a great job of representing the whole district.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
Solving issues is a team effort. I look forward to the opportunity to work together with the rest of the board and make sure education is a top priority.
What do you believe is working for your district and how will you retain that progression?
Our teachers are top notch! The students of Meade 46-1 are receiving great opportunities for education through many programs such as STEAM, Gifted and CTE courses. I will continue to do my best to make sure education is #1!
What else do you want people to know about you?
I have a Business Education degree with endorsements in science, social studies and vocational education. I feel deeply about all children receiving a quality education and opportunities to advance and succeed. I have worked with vocational education and volunteered in schools teaching conservation education.
Would you look at adding more staff in the rural schools in light of rural constituent concerns they’ve voiced over the past year?
Meade 46-1 appears to have balanced the shortage of teachers in the rural areas recently. I have concerns of the teacher-student ratio in other areas of the district as well.
What will you do if the state does not have increased teacher pay in light of the current economy and projected state revenue shortfall?
Every day in life those of us in business deal with problems and what ifs! This is a concern that would be a total board issue and a tough issue to deal with. I would need to know more about the current financial position of the district. The current Covid 19 crisis has affected schools statewide and nationwide!
Our school leaders have expressed concerns that some students will have fallen through the cracks during distance learning. How should the district ensure these students reach educational benchmarks in the coming years?
Meade 46-1 has an outstanding group of teachers/staff! I am confident they will not have trouble identifying those children who need extra assistance to meet benchmarks! Students falling through the cracks has been an issue before and will continue to do so. The teachers/staff are very aware of the Covid 19 issues and I feel they will work hard to help ensure students are moving forward in their education.
Darrell Vig:
Name and what you do for a living?
I am Darrell M. Vig. I’m a self-employed rancher in rural Meade County.
What motivated you to run for this office?
I’m running for Meade 46-1 School Board because I care about the relationships between students/teachers and administration. I believe I can bring positive impacts into these relationships.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
According to the Meade 46-1 School District website, a school board member/candidate for school board must be at least 18 years old, be a resident of the district, and be an eligible voter of the district. I meet these qualifications.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
I haven’t held or been elected to a public office before running for school board.
How many school board meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I began attending school board meetings regularly in January 2019 and have continued to do so up until this present time.
Do you subscribe to the school district’s legal newspaper?
I have a subscription to The Faith Independent and read the school board meeting minutes in that newspaper.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your school district?
The most important issues in Meade 46-1 School District revolve around the students and the teachers. Student/teacher ratios need to continue to be lowered so students receive better quality education and teachers aren’t overwhelmed. The school board is continuing to work with administration in order to lower student/teacher ratios.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
The school board must work as a team to accomplish what’s needed to solve issues. I, myself, won’t solve any school board issues. Board members must work together, not as individuals.
What do you believe is working for your district and how will you retain that progression?
The school board is making progress with student/teacher ratios by adding more “FTE’s”, thereby, improving the quality of education for students. The school board has had to make some significant decisions this past year, and the board has been more unified in these decisions than in the past. The school board is more fairly representing the entire district currently.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I’ve attended and will continue to attend local churches in my community. I’ve assisted and contributed to local organizations in my community. I’ve been and continue to be part of the local volunteer fire department.
Would you look at adding more staff in the rural schools in light of rural constituent concerns they’ve voiced over the past year?
The school board added eight “FTE’s” during a recent board meeting. The school board plans to add more “FTE’s” whenever the budget allows for more.
What will you do if the state does not have increased teacher pay in light of the current economy and projected state revenue shortfall?
The school board and the district business manager have both stated that budget concerns, in light of the current economic status, are “uncertain” at best. As a school board member, I would work with other board members to meet these challenges.
Our school leaders have expressed concerns that some students will have fallen through the cracks during distance learning. How should the district ensure these students reach educational benchmarks in the coming years?
These issues were discussed during the April school board meeting. The administration and faculty are working to improvise, adapt, and overcome these challenges in order to ensure students are attaining proper educational achievements.
Brian Voight:
Name and what you do for a living?
My name is Brian Voight. I work fulltime for the South Dakota Army National Guard as a Readiness NCO for the 881st Troop Command in Sturgis.
What motivated you to run for this office?
I believe the school district needs to put its financial house in a little bit better order. The school district is carrying a large amount of debt and I believe that we need to lessen that burden quickly in order to take care of our present and future students. I believe the schoolboard needs to be more open about what they’re discussing at times. All of us, to include students, parents, teachers, staff, and the community need to know what’s happening in order to have a successful school system.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
My initial career was working with at-risk youth. My wife has been a teacher our entire adult life. As with most of us, I have ownership in the school district with being a community member and having three children in Meade County School District Classrooms. My military career has developed my understanding of public service and leadership. I also have a degree in Business Economics. Through my work experience, I’ve developed the ability to make difficult budgetary and procedural decisions to put our school district in a better position.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
I have not held office in other public or nonprofit offices.
How many school board meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I’ve attended one school board meeting in person and have read the minutes from all the school board meetings from the past year.
Do you subscribe to the school district’s legal newspaper?
No, I do not currently subscribe to the BH Pioneer.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your school district?
The primary concern is the debt the school district currently has on its books. We need to ensure we have a sustainable financial outlook for the future and current students of the school district. The board needs to be more transparent with the stakeholders in the school district. Having regular executive council meetings lead people to believe there might be something to hide. Growth in the district, specifically in the Piedmont area, will need to be addressed in the next few years with the discussion of open enrollment and how to best serve students while also allowing for growth.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
Financially we need to look at areas, especially in our capital outlay to pay down debt and have a good plan for what future growth in the district looks like. Whenever the board meets, it needs to use an open forum for the majority of the time. Executive session should be limited to things that deserve a shroud of privacy. We need to analyze estimates for growth and compare them to open enrollment numbers. The right research should give us an accurate timeline for when Piedmont will become saturated and what our future need for educators and space may be.
What do you believe is working for your district and how will you retain that progression?
This district cares about its students. The quality of people that are educating our students and how much the communities support the schools is obvious after living in different areas of the state. Ensuring the school board continues to support the education of our students should be the main priority of any school board member. Everyone involved in the education system to include the community should be focused on how best to educate our students.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I have a Bachelor’s degree in Business Economics and enjoy working with numbers and dissecting budgets. I have a strong history of putting in the work to understand all sides of an issue and am open-minded. I enjoy having conversations with people who disagree with me and am never afraid to admit when I’m wrong. I will do the research and have the necessary conversations to learn all of the information before making a decision.
Would you look at adding more staff in the rural schools in light of rural constituent concerns they’ve voiced over the past year?
Staffing in the entire district is a concern. In the Stagebarn Middle School there are classrooms that are 30 plus, and in the Sturgis Williams Middle School, there are classes of 27 plus. I think for there to be more staffing in the rural schools it needs to be balanced with additional staffing elsewhere. In the near future, tax dollars may be a little harder to come by, adding staff must be a function of where additional students are added.
What will you do if the state does not have increased teacher pay in light of the current economy and projected state revenue shortfall?
If the state can’t afford to fund increased teacher pay its going to be difficult to nearly impossible with the financial state of our district to increase teacher pay. We need to do everything in our power to ensure teacher pay, at a minimum, stays where it’s at in the short term and hope to get back on track with teacher pay increases in the long term. Any incentive we can provide to retain quality educators and hire new ones will directly benefit our students.
Our school leaders have expressed concerns that some students will have fallen through the cracks during distance learning. How should the district ensure these students reach educational benchmarks in the coming years?
Take the expertise of our administrators and educators to ensure the students that have fallen through the cracks are identified and supported with the focus on continual academic growth. This is going to be a nationwide issue, and I believe as we get a better handle on this the tools and resources needed for our students will be provided by the excellent professional we have in the district. The NWEA and educator-designed assessments will be able to identify gaps and help meet the students where they are.
Other Candidates:
Terry Koontz, RJ Ludwick, and Joseph Urbaniak did not submit answered questionnaires.
