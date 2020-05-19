Election 2020: Meade County District 4

MEADE COUNTY — Citizens head to the polls on Tuesday, June 2, to elect a Meade District 4 County Commissioner. The Black Hills Pioneer sent a candidate questionnaire to the individuals vying for one position, which carries a 3-year term. The candidates’ answers are published below as received. When necessary, answers were edited slightly for length.
Ted Seaman:
Name and what you do for a living?
Hi, my name is Ted Seaman, and currently I am The chairman of the Meade County Commission. I have been married to Rebecca for 43 years, and we have two children and nine grandchildren. We have lived in Meade County for nearly 34 years and have grown to love the people and the area known as Meade County. I retired from BlackHills Energy after nearly 37 years and worked primarily in customer service as a lineman. I worked many evenings, nights and weekends troubleshooting electrical problems, so I am no stranger to making decisions,and being in difficult situations.
What motivated you to run for this office?
Four years ago,I decided to run for office because I disagreed with several decisions that were made by the previous commission and felt that those decisions were made in opposition to the will of the people. I had always heard that it does no good to complain unless you are willing to get your feet wet and get involved in the process, so I decided to run for office.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
I have been serving in this position for over three years, and I was voted in by the district 4 residents.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
I also spent a year on the board of Sturgis Economic Development Corporation. I have worked diligently to learn the ins and outs of the workings of the Meade County Government. There have been countless hours spent working with department heads trying to better serve the needs of Meade County residents.
I am also vice chairman for the Black Hills County Comission association.
How many local government meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
Since I have been in office the last three years I believe I have only missed one commission meeting.
Do you subscribe to you county’s legal newspaper?
Currently I subscribe to the Rapid City Journal because many of the people in district 4 work in the Rapid City area, so I want to be informed as well as I can on Issues pertaining to my district. I probably spend two to three hours a day catching up on world, national,state, and local news. I enjoy being informed, and believe that is what it takes to be a good commissioner.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your county?
Meade County is a very diverse county, which geographically is the largest county in the state, but also, we are approaching a population of nearly 30,000 people, which places us as one of the top ten most populous counties also. Health insurance cost are one of the biggest budgetary problems we face as a county, because they have driven our employee cost up over 2 million dollars in the past five years. We also have well over 900 miles of county roads to maintain, and we simply don’t have the money to keep all our roads up to the standards of county residents.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
We have been working with South Dakota state officials to see if we can get on the state insurance, or possibly form a larger group of people to get cheeper rates, it continues to be a work in progress. As far as county roads are concerned, we are in the process of crushing upwards of a million dollars worth of gravel so we can get gravel on some of the rural roads that have been neglected for years.
What do you believe is working for your county and how will you retain that progression?
Our commission is working diligently to eliminate waste in government, and yet serve the public as efficiently as we can. Most people think that taxes are too high and that service is not adequate, so we work to the best of our ability to get as much done with the revenue that is provided to us by the hard working people in our county.
we are working with ambulance districts in Meade County to make sure we can keep all county residents covered with ambulance service We currently have a large area south of highway 34 that needs coverage, so that will be our focus to ensure we can provide coverage moving forward.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I am ready to serve Meade County for four more years if it is the desire of the electorate!
How can the county work with rural residents to help fill the void left when the Enning Ambulance went out of business?
We are hoping we can fill that void so all the residents will know that ambulance service is available.
What does the county need to do to ensure that residents are impacted as little as possible when the Keystone XL pipeline construction begins?
We have been assured that Keystone employees will use the designated roads, and that they will car pool to keep the amount of vehicles to a nessesary minimum! Also, Keystone has a strict employee conduct policy, and employees will not keep their jobs if they violate these policies.
County roads are a priority for all in Meade County. How can the county to continue to service roads in a cost-effective manner?
The Meade County commissioners are dedicated to do all we can do within the constraints of the budget to keep the roads maintained. We have a hyway department with dedicated employees working hard every day to fulfill our obligations to our residents.
Brenda Pates:
Name and what you do for a living?
My name is Brenda Pates. My husband and I own a small taxidermy shop where we make the worlds supply of Jackalopes. I also drive school bus for Harlows.
What motivated you to run for this office?
A couple of different things. Number one is I have long been interested in politics and I feel if you are going to gripe you might need to step up and be part of the solution. Number two is that I am aware of Meade counties budget issues, I don’t know that I have a definitive answer but I’m willing to take a stab at it.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
I am reasonably good at decision making, the word no doesn’t scare me, I know how to organize and get things done.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
I have served on church council at different times over the years and currently do so. I am current President of Meade Music Boosters. A number of years ago I lobbied at the legislature and was successful at getting a bill passed.
How many local government meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I have been to one and watched 5 or 6 after the fact online.
Do you subscribe to you county’s legal newspaper?
No
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your county?
Budget shortfalls, exploring revenue streams that don’t include raising property taxes.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
I don’t think these can be solved by one person. It will definitely be a team effort. When I’m elected I look forward to working with this hardworking team.
What do you believe is working for your county and how will you retain that progression?
The road department in my view has done a great job under demanding circumstances. As we are able to we need to give them the tools to keep doing a great job.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I have always had a desire to help where I can and teach. I have done Communitee service with the Master gardener program for the last 20 years. I helped start along with a number of community members and the police department in Rapid City the Lemmon Ave Garden project. This has helped start a number of other community projects.
How can the county work with rural residents to help fill the void left when the Enning Ambulance went out of business?
I do not think at this point I can speak in any informed way on this issue.
What does the county need to do to ensure that residents are impacted as little as possible when the Keystone XL pipeline construction begins?
Law enforcement with the help of the state need to work to keep our county from having the same mess that occurred in North Dakota. Out of state entities with no “dog in the fight” need to be discouraged from showing up here. All roads need to be kept open so farmers and ranchers are not spending large portions of their day finding an open road due to protestors.
County roads are a priority for all in Meade County. How can the county to continue to service roads in a cost-effective manner?
I feel they have worked pretty hard to keep up in such a large piece if real estate. We may need to prioritize with transportation in mind.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.