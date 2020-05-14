Election 2020: Lawrence County Commissioners

NORTHERN HILLS — Citizens head to the polls on Tuesday, June 2, to elect Lawrence County Commissioners. The Black Hills Pioneer sent a candidate questionnaire to the individuals vying for two positions, which carry a 4-year term. The candidates’ answers are published below as received. When necessary, answers were edited slightly for length.
The candidates questionnaires are listed below.
Randy Deibert:
Name and what you do for a living?
Randy Deibert, I am a Lawrence County Commissioner and my wife Lori and I own and operate Professional Mapping and Surveying, LLC. I am Professional Land Survey licensed in multiple states.
What motivated you to run for this office?
Four years ago, I was asked why I am seeking to become a Lawrence County Commissioner. My response then was I believe I can make a difference. As I ask to be re-elected my response is, that I do believe I am making a difference.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position? I have had the privilege to serve as a Lawrence County Commissioner since January 2017, including chairman in 2019. As a Lawrence County Commissioner, a Lawrence County native and long-time local business owner I combine our local culture with my business background to better understand the citizens of Lawrence County and the needs of the County.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
I currently serve on boards including the Black Hills Forest Multiple Use Coalition, the Lawrence County Timber Committee, Black Hills Council of Local Governments (executive board), Lawrence County Revolving Loan Fund Board, Whitewood Economic Development Organization, Kenadi Jean Weis Foundation Executive Board, and as alternate for the Homestake Historic Opera House Board and Lawrence County Library Board. In the past I have served on the Lawrence County Invasive Species Board, Spearfish Library Board, Spearfish Economic Development Corporation Board, the Spearfish Parks Recreation and Forestry Advisory Board, Lawrence County Airport Board and Black Hills Digital Mapping Group Executive Board.
How many local government meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
As a currently active County Commissioner, I routinely attend commission meetings in Lawrence County. In addition, through my profession I attend multiple city council and city planning and zoning meetings not only in Lawrence County but in western South Dakota. I also attend County Commission meetings in other counties in western South Dakota and occasionally in North Dakota and Wyoming.
Do you subscribe to the county’s legal newspaper?
Absolutely.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in Lawrence County? There are many important issues addressed in our county every day.
The COVID-19 pandemic is currently a challenge for our county. The commission continues to have emergent meetings as new information is available.
As we move through these times and back to normal operations, we are faced with the continued discussion of the Justice Needs Study completed in November 2019. The Lawrence County Comprehensive Plan review process is underway with goals of complete this process in 2020. On a daily basis the Commission responds to road and bridge management and as our county continues healthy growth, Planning and Zoning decisions.
Another important issue is budget, revenue and spending decisions to remain fiscally responsible and respecting the tax-payer dollars.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
Other than the COVIC-19 situation, as a Lawrence County Commissioner, you resolve each issue by being engaged, gathering information, public (taxpayer) input and good business decision making for the perpetual success of the county.
What do you believe is working for your county and how will you retain that progression?
Our county has worthy elected officials, admirable staff and department heads (both hired and elected). These individuals who serve the public are respectful of taxpayer dollars. The County is as successful as the people who work for it and the citizens who live in it. We can retain this progression by trusting everyone to do their part and giving them the tools, they need to excel.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I am hardworking, engaged and dedicated. It has been an honor to serve as your Lawrence County Commissioner for the past four years, one of which as Chairman, and I sincerely hope that I have earned your vote.
The Forest Service has introduced a plan to limit logging in the Black Hills that would likely devastate the timber industry. Do you agree with the proposal? Why or why not?
The timber industry is a vital partner in having a healthy forest. Should the timber harvest volumes reduce to certain levels the timber industry will leave the area. If this occurs, we lose a critical partner in forest management. The timber industry, through timber harvest provides road maintenance to access our forest for recreation and trail use. The timber harvest also provides funds to control weeds in our forest. This discussion is exempt of local government involvement until recently. The Lawrence County Timber Committee now has Stakeholder status in the process. The drat General Technical Report (GTR) and other publications require more public involvement to assure us that the correct harvest numbers are in place for our healthy forest. I support the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process and a Forest Plan Revision.
A recent study showed that Lawrence County needs a new jail facility. Do you support this recommendation? Why or why not?
The County Commission has accepted the Justice Needs Study and has created a workgroup to recommend the next steps. This committee is working to provide a recommendation to the Commission. I am confident that the workgroup and the Commission will make the correct decision as the process completes.
Recently, there have been requests to vacate roads, take over maintenance of roads, and to trade maintenance jurisdiction with the city of Spearfish. What should the county’s priorities be when it comes to road maintenance and acceptance into the county’s road system?
With growth and development road discussions continue. Annexation exposes roads to county and city discussions including maintenance and jurisdiction. When city owned infrastructure is placed in county road jurisdiction complications evolve. Open public discussions of this items to determine the correct decision for each situation is a path to success. Vacation requests also require understanding of each request. Each decision must be based on the facts associated with that request. There are processes in place to vacate roads, or accept roads into the county system or change jurisdiction of roads. We remind ourselves that we need to work together as one since no matter where you live in the county you are part of the process.
Oz Enderby:
Name and What do you do for a living?
My name is Oz Enderby and I am a retired mechanical engineer. I was co-owner of a specialty engineering and construction company for twenty-five years that performed projects throughout the country. After my first attempt at retirement I was hired as Director of Construction to manage an $80 million dollar school construction bond in Arizona. This opportunity provided me great insight into the management of public funding as opposed to my career in the private sector.
What motivated you to run for this office?
A variety of concerns motivated me to run for county commissioner. I have been involved with the commission on several opportunities and I realized that the Lead-Deadwood and surrounding areas in the county were not directly represented on the commission and had not been for several years. In addition, I have attended the Lawrence County Comprehensive Planning Update meetings listening to what our county residents were concerned about that needs to be addressed by the county commission.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
I believe that my extensive experience in business, civic and governmental organizations has given me the qualifications to pursue this opportunity to serve my county. I have managed a multi-million dollar private business, multi-million dollar publicly funded projects, served on planning and zoning commission, served as president or board member on variety of civic and volunteer organizations, and assisted in establishing local governmental organizations to address local property owner’s needs and services.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
As for elected public offices I have been a Planning and Zoning Commissioner in California, President and Director for the Lead Fire Board, President of the Deer Mountain Sanitary District and President of the Deer Mountain Road District. I was appointed to the school board of the Western Arizona Vocational Education District. As for nonprofit organizations, I am Commander of American Legion Homestake Post 31, Vice-Commander of VFW Post 5969, board member of the Historic Homestake Opera House, board member of the Lead-Deadwood Community Fund, board member of the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church Council and member of the Lead Kiwanis Club.
How many local government meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I have attended in person or on-line all the Lawrence County Commission meetings since December of 2019 as well as several before during the past several years. I have attended both City of Deadwood and City of Lead Commission meetings at various times over the past several years. I have also attended the Lawrence County Planning and Zoning Commission meetings as well as the Lawrence County Comprehensive Planning Update meetings.
Do you subscribe to the county’s legal newspaper?
Yes, I have been a subscriber to the Black Hills Pioneer on-line since 2007.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in Lawrence County?
Currently there are several important issues to be addressed including the following:
• Continuing to address lowering the county mil levy on property taxes.
• The recent issue related to limiting our logging industry in the Black Hills.
• Addressing the issue related to a new county jail, where, when, how it is funded.
• Maintenance and repairs to the county roads and bridges.
• Preservation and conservation of our Black Hills and controlling development.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
• Work within the county departments to investigate possible new revenue sources for the county.
• Pursue serious negotiation with the Forest Service to be sure that the county and the logging industry are involved and represented throughout the decision-making process.
●• nvolve the resources of the sheriff’s office, the court system, the local communities, and the residents to best determine where a new jail might be located as well as how it is funded.
• Working with the county staff to support maintenance and repair of roads and bridges, establishing priorities based on need, continuing collaboration with federal and state organizations for funding of repairs and replacements of county bridges.
• Supporting our planning and zoning officials to see that the continued development, especially proposed new mining operations within the Black Hills, addresses preservation and conservation as a priority.
What do you believe is working for your county and how will you retain that progression?
I believe the county staff are truly dedicated professional employees that make our county a great place to live and work. I would continue to support the development and education of our county employees as they are the people that make our county work.
What else do you want people to know about you?
My family has lived in Lawrence County since 1887. I grew up in Lead during the Homestake era and though I lived in other parts of the country during my professional career Lawrence County has always been my home. I served my country in the United State Marine Corps with a tour of duty in Vietnam. I have a passion for public and volunteer service and have always been involved to make my community better. My wife Cathy and I have four grown children and seven grandchildren. Our son and son-in -law served their country in a tour of duty in United States Navy. We are a conservative family, pro-life, pro-Second Amendment and support conservative values and policies.
The Forest Service has introduced a plan to limit logging in the Black Hills that would likely devastate the timber industry. Do you agree with the proposal? Why or why not?
No, I do not agree with the proposal as currently proposed. The county was not involved or consulted in the development of this proposal and they should have had a seat at the table with the Forest Service. The logging industry in the Black Hills is a major part of our county economy and the county must be involved in any discussions related to logging. I support the Black Hills Forest Resource Association and the Lawrence County Timber Committee in their quest to be sure that issues related to our forests include input from all stakeholders as the well-being of our forests is at hand.
Recently, there has requests to vacate roads, take over maintenance of roads, and to trade maintenance jurisdiction with the City of Spearfish. What should the county’s priorities be when it comes to road maintenance and acceptance into the county’s system?
The county needs to evaluate each scenario independently as there is no solution that fits all scenarios. As the City of Spearfish continues to grow and develop it makes good fiscal sense to trade maintenance jurisdiction with the city thereby allowing the county to use its limited road maintenance budget elsewhere in the county. As for vacating of roads I believe that all solutions should be presented and discussed. In many cases it may be prudent to recommend the formation of road districts to address the concerns and needs. As for the issue of county maintenance of roads the county needs evaluate the cost verses the budget as well as what makes best sense for serving the taxpayers of the county.
Bob Ewing:
Name and what you do for a living?
My name is Bob Ewing. My wife Sherry and I are lifelong residents of Lawrence county. We were both raised on ranches and have ranched our entire lives as well as owned and operated commercial and small businesses in the county.
What motivated you to run for this office?
I am a past three term Lawrence County Commissioner as well as the current South Dakota State Senator for District 31 (Lawrence County). My motivation for the office of County Commissioner is the desire to proudly continue serving the people of Lawrence County.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
I feel my qualifications for County Commissioner are my past experience of representing the people of Lawrence County as a County Commissioner for three terms as well as representing my county at the State level as your State Senator for the past 8 years.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
My past and present leadership positions are serving as the chairman of the County Commission three different years while on the commission. While on the commission I served on planning and zoning, The Invasive Species board, The Emergency management board,The Public Defender board and the Timber committee. My first term as your State Senator I served as vice chair on the Senate Transportation Committee and a member on Senate Taxation and Senate Ag and Natural Resources. My second term in the Senate I served as the Chairman of Local Government as well as a member of Senate Ag and Natural Resources, and Senate Taxation. My third and fourth term I served as a Senate Majority Whip as well as chairman of Senate State Affairs, a member of Senate Ag and Natural Resources and a member of the Senate Local Government Committee.
How many local government meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I have stayed involved in keeping up on the Lawrence County commission meeting minutes since last serving on the commission.Since mid March of this year I have been attending all the County Commission meetings. For the past 18 years I have stayed engaged and involved in what’s taking place on the County Commission. The past 8 years I have stayed in close contact with the Commissioners and the people of Lawrence County in order to make the the right decisions on bills during legislative sessions for the betterment of the people in our county.
Do you subscribe to the county’s legal newspaper?
I currently subscribe and read the Black Hills Pioneer newspaper daily and have for many years.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in Lawrence County?
The most important issues that need addressed in Lawrence County are affordable housing, keeping property taxes manageable, future planning and construction for the aging jail in Deadwood, sustaining our Forest health and Timber Industry, and continuing to provide all the services our community requires, deserves and expects.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
Solving the aforementioned issues requires working together as a board of county commissioners with the people working and living in the county. We need to manage the funds that are available without raising taxes and to look down the road into the future to be proactive not reactive to accomplish our goals to remain a healthy and productive community.
What do you believe is working for your county and how will you retain that progression?
What works in our county is the the fact we are the most diversified county in the State of South Dakota. We have Farming, Ranching, Mining, Timber Industry, Gaming, Small and Large Businesses, Fantastic retirement facilities, and Tourism. Our county also is a huge recreation area and vacation spot that people come from all over to enjoy. We have long term employees working for the county to serve the needs of the people by sticking together sharing thoughts and Ideas as to what’s best for our community.
What else do you want people to know about you?
Most people in Lawrence County that personally know me know how proud I am to serve the people in this community. If elected to serve as one of your next County Commissioners I would consider it an honor to continue to serve this county. I feel all the past experience I have gained in serving this county will help me to stay connected and make good sound decisions for the position. I have been blessed with good health, a great family, and a fantastic place to live and work in so it would be an honor to continue representing the people.
The Forest Service has introduced a plan to limit logging in the Black Hills that would likely devastate the timber industry. Do you agree with the proposal? Why or why not?
The pending Forest Service plan to limit logging in the Black Hills would be a devastating mistake to our forest health and Timber Industry. I’m very familiar with our present forest health having been heavily involved in the battle against the Mountain pine beetle epidemic. I was instrumental in helping to slow down the spread into our county while on the commission years back. I have been instrumental in carrying bills during legislative sessions to fund ongoing efforts towards stopping the progression. Proper thinning and current logging practices in our forests helps to slow down the natural progression of the Pine Beetle as well as promoting healthy future tree growth, water shed quality, erosion control, and promotes sustainable timber harvest of a renewable resource.
A recent study showed that Lawrence County needs a new jail facility. Do you support this recommendation? Why or why not?
I am in favor and do support a new Jail facility in the county. This project has been talked about for many years as the current jail is not up to current standards and is financially costing the county unnecessary dollars annually to maintain.
Recently, there have been requests to vacate roads, take over maintenance of roads, and to trade maintenance jurisdiction with the city of Spearfish. What should the county’s priorities be when it comes to road maintenance and acceptance into the county’s road system?
The maintenance of roads in Lawrence County can be a contentious subject with some. Everyone wants the finest roads to drive on about the county as well as to their property. I can say the Lawrence County highway department does a fantastic job on keeping our roads up and plowed with the limited amount of funds budgeted annually to do so. To add more roads to the county primary and secondary road system would require additional staff and equipment to do so thus passing on additional taxes to be raised to fund the added roads. As for who should maintain roads that get taken in through the annexation process used by cities should become the responsibility of the city’s to maintain.
