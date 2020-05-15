Election 2020: District 31 Senator

NORTHERN HILLS — Citizens head to the polls on Tuesday, June 2, to elect a District 31 senator. The Black Hills Pioneer sent a candidate questionnaire to the individuals vying for one position, which carries a 2-year term. The candidates’ answers are published below as received. When necessary, answers were edited slightly for length.
Timothy R. Johns:
Name and what you do for a living?
Hi. My name is Timothy R. Johns. I reside at 110 S. Main Street, Lead, South Dakota, with my wife, Nancy Black Johns. I am an attorney with the Law Firm of Johns & Kosel in Lead, South Dakota.
What motivated you to run for this office?
I was raised to believe that public service is an obligation of one’s citizenship. I believe in term limits as they certainly have a place. However, like any job, it takes time to learn how to be an effective legislator. Based on my experience I have been an effective member in addressing many of the issues facing Lawrence County as a State Representative on the floor and serving two terms as vice-chair on the judiciary standing committee, as both chair and vice-chair of the education standing committee, as both chair and vice-chair of the interim rules committee, and as a member of the legislative executive board. I would like the opportunity to put by experience to work by serving my constituents as their Senator for the 2021-2022 legislative term.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
I am very familiar with many of the issues which come before the legislature based on my 30 years on the bench as a former Circuit Court Judge and Law Trained Magistrate Judge, my 8 years as a Representative for District 31, and my experiences as a deputy states attorney, city attorney, school attorney, fire district attorney, my service on South Dakota Board of Minerals and Environment, as well as the general practice of law in the Northern Black Hills.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
I have held two elective public offices as a circuit court judge and as a state representative. I also have a history of involvement in many civic organizations that promote the welfare of our youth and mentally disadvantaged, such as Special Olympics, Boy Scouts, Co-Chairman of Northern Hills Civic Leadership Group on Child Care and Early Education, Chairman of Youth Wise (a school based drug and alcohol education program, Chairman of Lead-Deadwood Regional Hospital Advisory Board, Voices for Children, and as President of both the Deadwood Rotary Club and the Lead Kiwanis Club.
How many local governmental meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I have attended one or two city meetings in Deadwood and Lead.
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper?
Yes. I regularly subscribe to both the Black Hills Pioneer and the Rapid City Journal.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your district?
Two of the most important issues facing our district are: 1) The need for a mental health treatment facility in Western South Dakota along with the overall need to provide for better mental health services throughout the state. 2) The current methamphetamine and opioid epidemic. The women’s prison is exceeding its maximum capacity as we are incarcerating more and more women for their substance abuse. We need to explore and then implement additional prevention and treatment alternatives which is not adequately funded.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
As a State we need to find additional sources of income to meet our current financial needs in the areas of mental health and drug treatment without raising taxes. We need to explore innovative ways to support our business community to increase our principal source of income which is our sales tax. In that regard we need to look such can be things such as the repeal of certain of our sales tax exemptions that do not have a substantial justification.
What do you believe is working for your district and how will you retain that progression?
The best way to get things done is for your Senator and two Representatives is to work as a team. Senator Bob Ewing and I and my fellow Representatives have done that the last 8 years and have been able to pass legislation that addressed various subjects directly impacting our area including the pine bark beetle epidemic and the continued expansion of two of our major industries being the Sanford Underground Laboratory and the Deadwood Gaming industry.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I am a strong supporter of local government and limited expansion of state government. I have worked to improve our economy and expand employment opportunities in our district and state by ensuring we have an educated work force which, in turn, will keep more of our young people here.
In light of COVID-19 causing a massive downturn in the state’s revenue expectations, where does the state need to focus its limited budget?
There will be a special session called by Governor Noem for June, 2020. At that time, we will have a better idea of what our economic picture is going to look like and based on revenue projections we can plan accordingly in light of our constitutional requirement that we must have a balanced budget. We will have to make some cuts from the current 2020-2021 budget but I expect that we will want to protect to the greatest extent possible the essential services that government provides for in the areas of law enforcement, public health care, education, housing, and transportation.
What do you think the state should to assist local businesses and citizens recover from the economic decline?
We should make wise use of economic development loans. For example, the recently passed SB 192 which created a small business loan fund of $10.5 million from other sources of state government monies. Otherwise, we need to do whatever we can to get people safely back to work. With a priority on testing.
While meat-processing plants have been bringing in higher revenues, livestock producers have not seen that trickle down to them. What, if anything, can the state do to assist our ranchers?
This is an issue much larger than what the state can do by legislation at the state level. On the federal level we have traditionally had price supports which we can encourage more of since livestock producers cannot stay in business when they are operating at a loss.
John E. Teupel:
Name and what you do for a living?
John E. Teupel. I am a Sales Associate for Prestige Auto Sales of Spearfish. For the past fifteen years, I have been a realtor and real estate developer in the Northern Black Hills.
What motivated you to run for this office?
I am running for District 31 State Senate seat because I believe I am the best qualified candidate to serve the citizens of Lawrence County and South Dakota in the State Senate in these unprecedented times and I believe the timing is right for me to step up to this challenge and to serve in this capacity.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
I am a fifth-generation resident of Lawrence County. My great-great grandfather came to Lawrence County in 1878 to prospect for gold and my family has had roots here ever since. I grew up in the Lead Deadwood area and have resided in the Spearfish area for the past twenty-five years. I know District 31, its’ people, its’ assets, its’ industries, and its’ challenges like the back of my hand. I have a Bachelors’ degree in Agriculture from SDSU and a Masters’ Degree in Business from BHSU. For most of the past twenty-five years, I have been a self-employed entrepreneur in real estate sales, development, and construction. The products of my efforts added several million dollars in taxable value to the real estate tax based of Spearfish. Between 2001 and 2005, I served District 31 in the State House of Representative.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
As State Representative from District 31, I served on the House Taxation, Transportation, and State Affairs Committees. From 2003 through 2004, I served as House Majority Whip. In 2003, I was appointed as a Charter member to the Black Hills National Forest Citizen Advisory Board as the State Elected Official. In 2006, I was elected to the SD Historical Society Foundation, the 501c3 non-profit partner to the State Historical Society. From 2012 through 2018, I served as Chairman of that Board of Directors.
How many local governmental meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
Having served for several years as Chairman of the SD Historical Society Foundation, I have regularly attended quarterly meetings of the State Historical Society Board of Trustees for the past decade. I have attended Lawrence County Commission, Spearfish City Council Meetings, Deadwood City Council Meetings, and the SD Legislature in the past. I have not attended any governmental meetings recently.
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal paper? My employer subscribes to the Pioneer and I read the paper at work regularly.
What are the most important issues the need to be addressed in your district:
I believe that the creation and retention of high-quality jobs for profitable business ventures is the most challenging issue facing District 31. For generations, gold mining was the foundation of the Lawrence County’s economy. During the Great Depression, Lawrence County was a place that people flocked to from all over the region because of good paying jobs and stable employment. Now, far too many of our best and brightest leave the area to make their lives and living elsewhere and only come back to the Black Hills to retire and enjoy the quality of life here. We need to find ways to create and retain twenty-first century jobs for this generation of workers.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
As an entrepreneur myself, I understand first-hand the struggles small businesspersons face to grow companies here. We need to create an entrepreneur friendly business climate. One component of that would be to form a business incubator, which provides resources, mentoring, and support to start up business ventures. As part of my capstone to complete my MBA, I wrote a business plan for such a business incubator in cooperation with David Woodbury, serial entrepreneur, and local businessman. Another component to creating a more entrepreneur friendly business climate is to foster an innovation group, where businesspersons, investors, entrepreneurs, university, and community leaders gather on a regular basis to exchange ideas and develop synergies through idea sharing.
What do you believe is working for your district and how will you retain that progression?
The Sanford Underground Laboratory has become a huge asset to District 31 and in these challenging economic times, continued funding of research and development will be critical to maintain. I was House sponsor of the original legislation which created the Sanford Laboratory (along with others). We have many good things going on at BHSU and continued support of this great institution is vital to our culture and economy. The support and continued growth of our healthcare infrastructure vital to our citizens health and economy. Continued support of our existing mining, gaming, logging, agriculture, and construction industries is essential to our future. I pioneered legislation in 2002 to give local control to help combat the Mountain Pine Beetle, which decimated our forest and has created a situation now where the future of timber harvest in the Black Hills is threatened.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I am a straight shooter. What you see is what you get. I call things as I see them. We may not always agree but you will always know where I stand on the issues of the day. I will try to listen to all points of view and make decisions carefully and judiciously, based on what I believe is best of the citizens of District 31 and the State of South Dakota. I am Christian man who seeks daily to serve God in my daily life.
In light of COVID-19 causing a massive downturn in the state’s revenue expectations, where does the state need to focus its limited budget?
I believe that all areas of government are going to have to experience a belt tightening, just as our families and businesses are having to conserve resource and do without. In the short-term, it may be necessary to tap into the state’s rainy-day reserve funds to balance our budget. In the longer term, if our economic downturn is protracted, budget cuts will have to be made across state government to meet the new economic realities. What I do not believe should occur is to increase the tax burden on our citizens and businesses to fund government.
What do you think the state should do to assist local businesses and citizens recover from the economic decline?
Government should give citizens the opportunity to innovate as much as possible. Government does not have all the answers. Creative innovation of our citizens will do more to foster recovery than government mandate. I do think our Governor has walked well a fine line to allow innovation while placing some necessary boundaries on activities during this crisis. Government can and should offer technical assistance to businesses on how to manage safe business and employee interactions in light of the COVID threat.
While meat-procession plants have been bringing in higher revenues, livestock producers have not seen that trickle down to them. What, if anything, can the state do to assist our ranchers?
Packer concentration is too high. Basically, four corporations control meat packing in this country and it is a violation of our federal antitrust laws. I am happy to see our Congressional Delegation and our State Attorney General begin to take action to address this problem. I will work with other legislators and with the administration to find state legislative solutions to this problem in the 2021 Legislative Session
