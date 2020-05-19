Election 2020: District 29 Senator

STURGIS — Citizens head to the polls on Tuesday, June 2, to elect a District 29 Senator. The Black Hills Pioneer sent a candidate questionnaire to the individuals vying for one position, which carries a 2-year term. The candidates’ answers are published below as received. When necessary, answers were edited slightly for length.
Gary Cammack:
Name and what you do for a living?
Gary Cammack
Owner of Cammack Ranch Supply for 40+ years and have Ranched in the Union Center area for 35 years.
What motivated you to run for this office?
I wanted to help shape the future of our area and the state of South Dakota.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
I believe 48 years of marriage, 48 years in business, and 10 years in state and local government give me the life experiences to make well thought out decisions.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
• Meade County Commissioner
• South Dakota State Representative
• SD State Senator
• President of South Dakota Retailers
• Board Member Dakota Resources/Dakotas America
How many local governmental meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
• North West Area Schools Faith
• Sturgis Economic Development
• City of Sturgis Legislative Preview
• Newel Drug & Alcohol Forum
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper?
Yes
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your district?
• Teacher Pay
• Community Health Providers Pay
• Infrastructures (Roads)
• Economic Recovery from Covid-19 Crisis including individuals, government entities, agriculture, and businesses.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
It’s going to take a lot of creativity, patience, and perseverance. We will have to prioritize and spread the available dollars to cover the need as best we can.
What do you believe is working for your district and how will you retain that progression?
The continued growth in the area is vital to our success. Encouraging existing businesses & new enterprises by providing quality infrastructure while keeping taxes low by encouraging continued growth.
What else do you want people to know about you?
Our ranch received the Excellence in Ranchland Management Award in 2012 and the Leopold Conservation Award in 2018 and our business received America’s Retail Champions Award in 2016 for our involvement in our community and the state of South Dakota.
In light of COVID-19 causing a massive downturn in the state’s revenue expectations, where does the state need to focus its limited budget?
We need to focus on the Essential Services that the public expects of state government. I believe there will be the opportunity to direct some federal money to aid in our economic recovery.
What do you think the state should to assist local businesses and citizens recover from the economic decline?
The state should make sure that we use any available resource to its fullest extent, including promoting South Dakota made & grown products.
While meat-processing plants have been bringing in higher revenues, livestock producers have not seen that trickle down to them. What, if anything, can the state do to assist our ranchers?
We need to keep up political pressure for action in Washington D.C,
1. Department of Justice Investigation of Packers
2. Cool Labeling if it can be accomplished without the threat of billion dollar tariffs.
3. Take a good hard look if Monopoly or Anti-trust Laws are being violated.
Terri Jorgenson:
Name and what you do for a living?
Terri Jorgenson, I’m a retired Air Force Reserve Officer who specialized in space and missile warning, and public affairs. A South Dakotan for more than 21-years, I’m an Integrative Nutrition Health Coach focused on public policy. In the past, I have worked as an international tour director guiding groups to Europe, North America and Asia. I have also worked as a substitute teacher.
What motivated you to run for this office?
My legislative focus is to address challenges in the areas of health, education and growth. We need to focus on policies that support our aging population and promote wellness. We need to focus on quality education related to growth in general and from the Ellsworth Air Force Base expansion, in particular. We need to focus on business growth through food and medicine safety protections, and equitable tax policies. As we move forward from the COVID-19 crisis, we must continue to protect our Constitutional rights and fight to protect the dignity of life (read my Sanctity of Life article at www.terrijorgenson.com).
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
I have served in the legislature as a volunteer lobbyist (no pay) focused on education issues representing Concerned Women for America of South Dakota. I know the legislative process and have testified on many different issues at the state capitol. I’m uniquely qualified to address issues related to the military such as the growth of Ellsworth Air Force Base. Military background in our state legislature is limited to one retired Army member and only a handful who have served. As a health coach focused on public policy, I’ve done extensive research on medicine and food safety issues, and health trends.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
I am the current vice chair of the Meade County Republican Party and vice president of the Meade County Republican Women. I’m also an elected committeewoman for my precinct. As a member of the South Dakota Federation of Republican Women, I serve on the legislative committee where I report on initiatives and legislation introduced in Pierre and Washington DC. In the past, I was the spokesperson for Big Paws Canine Foundation– a nonprofit which funds service dogs for military members and first responders. I chaired the first Black Hills Christian Women’s Conference.
How many local governmental meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
One. However, as the vice president of the Meade County Republican Women I am well informed about community issues. This past year our club hosted presentations from officials such as: the school board president, a city council member, a chamber of commerce spokesperson, the Meade County auditor, the crisis intervention shelter advocate, the lieutenant governor and others. Joining the Meade County Republican Women’s group is a great way for conservative women and men (associate memberships are available) to stay engaged with our community. For more information, go to the Meade County Republican Women’s Facebook page or email me at: terridistrict29@gmail.com
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper?
Yes.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your district?
Health, education and growth. As a strategic planner in the military, I know the importance of being proactive after the COVID-19 crisis. As a health coach, I see trends such as an increasing elderly population (see Our Aging Population at www.terrijorgenson.com), a sicker younger population – such as rising diabetes cases and a shortage of health care providers. In the area of education, we must address facilities, classroom sizes, salaries and standards. To promote business growth, we need to fight against unfair trade practices, cut unnecessary regulations and reevaluate our tax policies.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
Our most daunting challenge is funding. We need to focus on eliminating fraud, waste and abuse of our resources. As our population grows, we must focus on quality education (read my School Board Election article at www.terrijorgenson.com). I believe in local control, parental rights and reducing federal intrusion into our classrooms. As far as medicine and food safety, we need to have strict mandatory country-of-origin-labeling. We can’t continue to rely on China for essential ingredients necessary for our health. I’d encourage policies supporting manufacturing in South Dakota. We have to stop taxing our ranchers and farmers off their land.
What do you believe is working for your district and how will you retain that progression?
During this COVID-19 crisis, I’m humbled by all the people who’ve helped one another. A few examples include the Sturgis Good Deeds program and the city of Faith’s efforts to deliver essentials to their elderly. District 29 residents are also problem solvers. Just look at the overwhelming positive vote for a rural ambulance district spearheaded by local activists. There is a level of civility in our local politics that isn’t seen in other districts. Attacking someone personally is not problem solving. If elected, it’s my job to listen and reason with all residents regardless of political affiliation to find solutions.
What else do you want people to know about you?
If I’m blessed to go to Pierre as your state senator, I know that it will take hard work and moral courage. I believe it will take creative problem solving to meet these challenges and one of the most important things I can do is listen to you. I don’t have all the answers but together we can forge a healthy future. To find out more about me go to my website at www.terrijorgenson.com or my Facebook page at Terri Jorgenson for State Senate
In light of COVID-19 causing a massive downturn in the state’s revenue expectations, where does the state need to focus its limited budget?
Eighty percent of the state’s budget goes to fund education and healthcare. Those areas will continue to be our primary focus. Sadly, it’s likely that we will have to make cuts. To make it less painful, we need to find areas of redundancy and waste to ensure that every dollar is being put to its best use. This means everything has to be on the table. State government may have to consider pay cuts and hiring freezes. It’s going to be painful, but it has to be done to maintain a balanced budget.
What do you think the state should do assist local businesses and citizens recover from the economic decline?
I believe we need to get people back to work and open businesses. South Dakotans are smart, capable people who follow recommendations such as social distancing as a way to respect others. They stay home when they’re sick. Those who are most vulnerable should take extra precautions. I’d like to talk to small business owners about their thoughts on South Dakota’s Small Business Relief Fund and get their ideas on what will help the most in the midst of this crisis. I am mindful that people need help, but we have to be wise about how we spend taxpayers’ dollars.
While meat-processing plants have been bringing in higher revenues, livestock producers have not seen that trickle down to them. What, if anything, can the state do to assist our ranchers?
We need to continue to push the DOJ to investigate meat packers for potential price fixing, market manipulation and antitrust violations. The SD state legislature needs to continue pushing for mandatory country-of-origin labeling. (Please see my story: Where’s the Beef on my website www.terrijorgenson.com.)
