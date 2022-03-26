Elders Wisdom performance pays tribute to Spearfish residents

SPEARFISH — Fifth graders at Creekside Elementary School paid tribute to four Spearfish residents Thursday evening during the annual Elders Wisdom concert.
Held since 1999, this year’s elders included Jim Alcorn, Tim Gusso, Karol Johnson, and LeAnn Vette.
Immediately following the dress rehearsal for the big event, Katie Simonyak, the Creekside music instructor, said she was looking forward to the performance.
“(I’m looking forward to) The final production where you get to see all the hard work come together is the coolest thing. Just to see the kids up on stage … showing what they’ve been working on the last two, two-and-a-half months finalized and all put together,” Simonyak said. “When have the elder, it will be even more cool … even more emotional. It will be exciting.
Simonyak participated in the event in 2007 when she was asked to fill in as a songwriter when a regular one was unable to attend.
A panel at the school selects the elders to be honored and then gets their blessing.
The students interview then interview the elder about their life, their experiences, their families and more. Then, songwriters sit down with the kids to write the song.
Students generally work two or two-and-a-half months from the time the interview is conducted to the night of the performance, Simonyak said. They work from a recording of the song in their own classes, and they also work with Simonyak during their regularly-scheduled music class two or three times a week.
“It was fun,” said of her time working as a songwriter and now as the music teacher.
She said quite often line from the elders’ narratives work themselves easily into the song.
“They make it personal,” she said.
Beyond the songs and performances, she said the student work on their writing and public speaking.
“There’s just a lot that goes into this that the kids can learn and they get to make a connection with someone in the community too,” she said.
