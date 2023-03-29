Egg-citing Easter activity planned in Belle Fourche By Amanda Wolterstorff Black Hills Pioneer Mar 29, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click to purchase this photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELLE FOURCHE — The Center of the Nation Business Association (CoNBA) will host its annual Easter egg hunt for children, ages 0-10 years, at 10 a.m. on Saturday in the Belle Fourche baseball fields.Stacey Raisanen said its imperative that families arrive early, because the eggs go quickly during the scramble.“By 10:05, we’re done,” she said. Each baseball diamond is dedicated to different age groups: 0-2 years old, 3-4 years old, 5-6 years old, 7-8 years old, and 9-10 years old.Raisanen also said there is a baseball diamond dedicated to children with special needs.More than 5,000 plastic eggs will be stuffed with candy and other prizes this week in preparation for the popular event. Even the Easter Bunny is egg-spected to be present.“Several hundred children come,” said Raisenen.All the extra prizes are donated by the local businesses, and most prizes encourage children to spend time outside, like dump truck toys, bubbles, pool floaties, etc.If the weather is bad, the event will be moved to April 8.Visit the “Easter EGG HUNT” Facebook event page to stay updated.To read all of today's stories,Click hereor call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Baseball Internet Sports Food × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesSD Supreme Court hears Kevin Costner dispute, pandemic relief caseSpearfish Kids & Dance Company boogies in GilletteWhat a great run!Robert “Bob” GeisBHSU faces No. 2 West Liberty today in Final Four matchupSecret shipmentsNoem approves $13M for SURF expansionZachary ‘Zach’ Daniel TurbivilleWelcome home Yellow JacketsThe Biden Justice Department Stands Accused of Hiding This Evidence of Biden-China Corruption Images CommentedLil Nas X says sorry to trans community over transitioning joke (1) Trending Recipes Trending Videos
