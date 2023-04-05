Educators Rising lands at L-D High School 

LEAD – With takers for the teaching profession in high demand and short supply, the Lead-Deadwood School District is encouraging entry into the education profession with their new Educators Rising club, approved by the Board of Education Feb. 14.
Lead-Deadwood High School Principal Mark Jacobs addressed the school board regarding the new club.
“It’s Educators Rising. It’s replacing what used to be Future Teachers of America,” Jacobs said. “It’s been in place for about five years. It’s really taken off on the eastern side of the state, and they’re trying to grow their western side. One of the things that they did this year is they had their Impromptu/Welcome Fall Conference at Black Hills State, so Rhonda (Britzman) was able to take five or six kids over there and just see what it was about, make some connections. We have about 10, 12 kids that are interested right now and it’s no secret that we have an educator shortage. Whether it’s teachers, administrators, anything in-between. This is just trying to show kids what it’s about. As people retire, it’s getting harder and harder to hire.”
Jacobs said a recent visit with the BHSU Education Department Chair revealed that while the school is turning out elementary school teachers, the numbers for middle and high school teachers are significantly lower.
“Even elementary numbers are really down, so just doing anything we can to show kids what a rewarding profession this can be,” Jacobs said. “Rhonda (Britzman) will take the lead on this, as a club. Next month is another get-together at Black Hills State and they’re going to take some kids over there. I just think it’s a neat opportunity to show our kids what the education profession is about. It’s not just what they see every day. There’s a lot more to it.”
Britzman , the club advisor and school counselor, said she heard about the organization a couple of years ago and just felt the time was right to see if she could initiate getting a chapter going here for any of our students looking at pursuing a career in education.
“Knowing that there is a current shortage and future shortage of qualified teachers is also motivating,” Britzman said. “If we can ‘grow’ teachers now, they may be interested in coming back to their home community to work.”
Educators Rising South Dakota hosts many events throughout the state to bring together students interested in the teaching career.
“We are excited to welcome Lead-Deadwood to the Educators Rising family,” said State Director Travis Lape. “They attended this fall a learning expo on the campus of BHSU and from that excitement was able to get a chapter started. We strongly believe that if schools bring kids to the learning expos and they get to experience the day of learning and exploring the world of teaching that it can give the energy the school needs to get a chapter started. It is about building leaders in your school and letting them drive the chapter. We can’t wait to see what Lead-Deadwood continues to do as their chapter gets fully started and ready to go for next fall.”
Britzman said her goals for the club are to expose club members to the profession and provide them the opportunity to attend conferences and meetings of other chapters in the state to help motivate them to consider the field.
“The state conference and expos that are held provide excellent professional development and speakers that can help light the fire for them to see the prospects and benefits of education as a career,” Britzman said.
There are currently five members in the Lead-Deadwood High School chapter of Educators Rising.
“Our only senior member, Rejoice Davis, is planning to attend Augustana University and major in special education,” Britzman said. “The local Lead-Deadwood Education Association was willing to pay the national membership dues of $10 per member this year. Students do not have to pay any other fees to belong and anyone is welcome to join.”
Next on the agenda for club members is activities during National Education Week in May.
“This organization is national as well as state, and as advisor, I am provided with information from both of those groups with ideas for chapter activities,” Britzman said. “Since we are fairly new, most of what we have done this year is to attend an expo in the fall at BHSU and the state conference in February, also held at BHSU.”
Educators Rising South Dakota strives to help inspire the next generation of educators and started five years ago in South Dakota as a Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO).
“CTSOs can provide a powerful platform for students to develop leadership skills, gain real-world experience, and prepare for careers in a variety of industries,” Lape said. “These organizations offer students the opportunity to participate in a range of activities and competitions that can help to build their skills and confidence and provide networking opportunities with industry professionals.”
Educators Rising South Dakota is helping schools set up their own Grow Your Own (GYO) programs to support and strengthen the education pipeline in their community.
“Almost 60% of teachers live and work within 20 miles of where they grew up,” Lape said. “Our future teachers in our communities are right in front of us. GYO programs are designed to help identify and cultivate potential teachers from within local communities, including high school students, paraprofessionals, and other community members.”
