Educators Rising lands at L-D High School 

Lead-Deadwood High School Educators Rising Advisor Rhonda Britzman and charter club members are pictured at the organization’s fall conference held at Black Hills State University.

Courtesy photo

Click to purchase this photo

LEAD – With takers for the teaching profession in high demand and short supply, the Lead-Deadwood School District is encouraging entry into the education profession with their new Educators Rising club, approved by the Board of Education Feb. 14.

Lead-Deadwood High School Principal Mark Jacobs addressed the school board regarding the new club.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.