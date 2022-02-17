Education takes front row seat at Spearfish Day

PIERRE — “My charge to you and anybody who sits on the foundation board and the city council (is to) combine your forces with the city council, your chamber of commerce, and Black Hills State, and have a presence in Pierre,” that was the call to action made by Sen. Ryan Maher, R-Isabel, during a community meeting last September to discuss the findings by the South Dakota Board of Regents regarding inequality of funding throughout the six primary universities in the state.
Six months later, that call to action was answered as a group of around 50 community members traveled to the Capitol in Pierre Tuesday to discuss, among other things, Black Hills State University’s standing in the community as well as the state.
The group first met with Dr. Brian Maher, president of the South Dakota Board of Regents, and no relation to the state senator, who spoke briefly about the role the Regents, plays in the university system.
“The role of the South Dakota Board of Regents is enshrined in the constitution. Our authority comes from the constitution,” Brian Maher explained.
The Board of Regents governs the system of public higher education institutions throughout South Dakota including Black Hills State University. Maher presented on the importance of providing a strong post secondary education system for the state, both to attract new graduates to the state, but also to retain the young minds that are graduating from South Dakota high schools. Maher said the cost of a college education could be restrictive for some.
“As recently as 2007 … the state covered 55% of the cost of attendance, while the students kicked in, or took care of the remaining 45%,” he said. “However, over time that contribution rate has changed dramatically and today it’s about 60% on the student to pay for education, and 40% by the state. Our goal would be about 50/50.”
To help reinitialize those funds, Maher said the state took a “big leap forward” last year, when it introduced the Freedom Scholarship program.
“After many years where the system had advocated this as a top priority, it was euphoric last year when we found out that there was an initial investment by Premier Bank of $50 million that was put into a needs-based scholarship pool, but also then the governor and the legislature saw fit to, through Senate Bill 171 to invest $50 million in state funds into an endowment for the new South Dakota Freedom Scholarship,” he said.
Maher said the endowment is currently sitting at $150 million, with the first recipients of that scholarship money scheduled to start funding this fall.
Two bills, related to the equitable distribution of state funds between the universities under the jurisdiction of the Board of Regents were circulated through the legislature – House Bill 1245, which was introduced by Rep. Larry Tidemann, R-Brookings, but was withdrawn Tuesday in favor of Senate Bill 131, which was introduced by Sen. Ryan Maher.
SB 131 states that, “Twenty-five percent of the total allocation of the formula must be distributed equally among the six universities as a baseline for common operations at each university. Seventy-five percent of the total allocation must be distributed based on certain weighted program factors, the number of full-time student equivalents in a university’s programs, and a weighted, per student value. For the purposes of this section, the term, full-time student equivalent means thirty credit hours of instruction.”
That bill was discussed during a senate committee on appropriations meeting this morning.
Brian Maher said there are many factors that need to be fleshed out regarding how best calculate equitable distribution of state funds throughout the state’s university network; and Sen. Ryan Maher’s bill is just the beginning of the those talks, but the fact that the discussion is being had at all, is a sign of changes to come.
“Money follows students, so that’s part of it, the other piece that’s been interesting recently is the number of online students I believe has a pretty good impact on how that distribution works,” Brian Maher said. “But if you’re going to ask me to sit here and tell you how that’s fair for Black Hills State on the current distribution, I wouldn’t begin to do that. We have an issue as a system that we have to address. Not only do (the Board of Regents) believe that, but the legislature is telling us, ‘get this fixed, or else.’”
In addition to equitable annual allocations, Black Hills State is also asking the legislature for one-time monies for some very specific projects including $8 million for the construction of a new Health Sciences Center at its Rapid City campus to combine it’s nursing program with South Dakota State University’s program.
“So we seamlessly, through a BH start and an SDSU finish, can do a complete nursing degree out of our building,” Dr. Laurie S. Nichols, president of BHSU said.
That appropriation passed in the Senate Committee of Appropriations yesterday.
Recently, Moneywise.com named BHSU as the “worst college for your money,” in South Dakota. In its article, the authors state that the average student ends up with around $28,250 in debt after a four-year program at Black Hills State, while only earning around $35,900 annually, six years after graduating with a degree. Nichols said she was discouraged by the report, but noted that it’s not the quality of the education that’s in question at BH, but the quality of pay in the fields students enter after graduation.
“We know that we attract quite a few low-income students and they do have to take out loans to complete their degree,” she said. “We also know that we graduate an awful lot of teachers who go out and in South Dakota, who are, like 50th in the nations in terms of teacher pay. So you’re leaving with, maybe a little bit higher debt load because of your family’s situation and you’re going into a very honorable profession, much needed, but the pay isn’t great.”
Nichols said she’s proud of the fact that Black Hills State University attracts lower income students to pursue a higher education.
“I think we help society when we do that, and we certainly help the individual,” she said. “I’m proud of the fact that we’re graduating a lot of teachers who go right to work in South Dakota and educate future generations, I think those are points of pride, I don’t think we should be apologizing about it.”
The new needs-based Freedom Scholarship mentioned by Dr. Maher during his presentation, Nichols said, should help close some of that debt gap for lower-income students after they graduate.
“In the past we have not had that scholarship program, we know that we’re going to have, probably in the ballpark of about half a million dollars in need-based scholarships starting this fall to give out to students. So we think we can start bringing the debt load down a bit through that needs-based scholarship program.”
Nichols said she was very proud and appreciative for the showing of support from the community, and hopes to continue bringing Spearfish and BHSU to the forefront of lawmakers in Pierre in years to come.
“I really hope our legislators see that we have a community that is behind Black Hills State, a community that supports it whole-heartedly, and that the things that we’re asking for, for BH, whether it’s in Spearfish or Rapid City, that we have a whole constituent base behind it, that really support it, which usually elevates bills and makes them take another look at them, or maybe moves them from an, ‘I don’t know,’ to a,’ yes, I’ll vote yes on that.’”
