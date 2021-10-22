STURGIS — Local economic development supporters offered a plethora of ideas at the semi-annual meeting of the Sturgis Economic Development Corporation Thursday.
Participants were asked to share ideas on various topics including future opportunities in the community at the lunch meeting.
The intention of the meeting was to get feedback from the SEDC membership, partners, and community members which will in turn be used to help guide the SEDC board when they do us their strategic planning session in the coming weeks, said SEDC Executive Director Amanda Anglin.
“We look at our strategic plan, look at the goals we have set forth and determine what the programs or projects are that we want to work on in the coming year,” she said. “It’s really important to get this feedback.”
Instead of hosting a meeting and hoping that someone might raise their hand and offer a suggestion, participants know from the start the meeting is going to be highly interactive and collaborative.
Those attending were asked to form groups of five to seven people and come up with ideas for questions that had been strategically placed throughout the room.
“The smaller discussion group seems to bring out better ideas and more conversation. It just works better,” Anglin said.
Some of the ideas shared were not new ideas but have been top of mind in the community for many years such as the perceived lack of retail businesses in Sturgis.
“These are things that we have been working on for years and will continue to work on,” Anglin said. “Economic development takes time and getting projects from start to finish is a marathon, not a sprint.”
Local businessman Scott Sabers, who serves on the SEDC board, said he was pleased to see such a great turnout for the meeting on Tuesday.
“It just shows the community support that is in Sturgis right now,” he said. “It was a really good format and great to see all the feedback.”
Sabers believes Sturgis is on the right path and is gaining momentum for future growth.
“I have a friend who works downtown on Main Street, and they said they can definitely see, even in the shoulder seasons, that Sturgis is busy.
“I think Sturgis has definitely got some great momentum,” he said. “If you look at some of the new housing projects, some of them have sold out of all their lots. Just by putting in more rooftops will help out our economy and retail.”
Those on hand were asked to list “Ideas whose time has come.”
A field house and convention center
A ride-share business
Offer benefits to businesses that remain open all year on Main Street
Increase recreational opportunities
Open and embrace new industries
Affordable retail space/business incubator
Also, “What potential dangers lie ahead for the community?”
Cost of real estate and availability
Fuel costs
Employment challenges
Aging population
Out migration of youth
Inability to evolve
Lack of retail businesses
Lack of skilled “hands on” workers
Negative Nancy attitude
Failure to seize opportunities
And, “Where do you see some real advantages and momentum?”
Friendly business climate
Property tax discretionary formula
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally recognition
Trails
Central location in the Black Hills
Fort Meade VA and the National Cemetery
Housing growth
Positive attitude/motivation for improvement
