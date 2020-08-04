NEWELL — Located on approximately 20,000 acres of private ranch land, the Willow Creek Wind Energy facility is moving forward with the energy construction project, with dozens of wind turbines already in the air.
The $210 million wind farm, originally proposed by Wind Quarry Operations, LLC, of Colorado, is located approximately 10 miles northeast of Newell.
The project involves the construction of an approximate 103.5-megawatts generating facility involving 14 private landowners, all located north of U.S. Highway 212.
The project’s 38 wind turbines will purportedly produce up to 450,000-megawatt hours of electricity per year and would enter the grid through an interconnection with Western Area Power Administration’s Maurine to Rapid City transmission line inside the project area. Once operational, the project is expected to generate enough energy to power 40,000 homes.
