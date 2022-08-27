Eastman appointed Meade County highway superintendent Aug 27, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save By Deb HollandBlack Hills PioneerSTURGIS — Troy Eastman is the new Meade County highway superintendent.Eastman began his job on Aug. 8 and was appointed to a two-year term with the county by the Meade County Commission at its meeting Tuesday.He grew up on farm in Deuel County and graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1999. Eastman earned degrees in construction management and business from South Dakota State University in 2003.He has worked for several companies doing construction work and infrastructure related repairs – all concrete related.“I worked all over the country and different places around the world,” he told the commissioners Tuesday. “I learned a lot. Every job was different.”Eastman said “so far, so good” concerning his new position as highway superintendent in Meade County.“Everyone has been so nice. I enjoy it so far,” he said. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Troy Eastman Company Work Institutes Building Industry University Superintendent Meade County Commission Degree Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesRC woman killed in climbing accidentTables turn on Rounds at round table talkMotorcycling icon killed in Sturgis racing accidentSix men arrested in sex trafficking operationSouth Dakota could be a ‘hibernation zone’ this winterHermosa man sentenced in grand theft caseLead officially opens ‘sickest’ park in townRapid City man pleads not guilty to aggravated assaultLightning strike!Monarchs released in Spearfish Images CommentedTables turn on Rounds at round table talk (3)82nd Rally sees lower numbers (1)Rapid City man sentenced in grand theft case (1) Trending Recipes Trending Videos
