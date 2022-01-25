Early morning apartment fire in Belle Fourche displaces families

Editor's note: After his Tuesday morning interview with the Pioneer, Belle Fourche Volunteer Fire Chief Aaron Thramer provided a correction of the information he'd previously provided. Thramer said that the residents of the apartment where the fire originated were in fact home when the fire started early Tuesday morning. In addition, he told the Pioneer Tuesday afternoon that the apartment's occupants were awakened by the smoke detectors in their home and tried to alert neighbors to the risk, eventually getting a ride to a family member's house.
BELLE FOURCHE –– An early morning fire damaged numerous units within the Lariat Apartment building off Elkhorn Street in Belle Fourche, with no injuries reported.
According to Belle Fourche Volunteer Fire Department Chief Aaron Thramer, at 4:17 a.m., the department received a call reporting a structure fire with smoke and flames confirmed to be emanating from an apartment complex’s northeastern corner apartment.
The Lariat Apartments are located at 1033 Elkhorn St.
Thramer said that upon the fire department’s arrival on the scene, the complex’s residents were confirmed to have been evacuated.
“There (were) flames exposed from that corner unit, both front and back side,” he said, describing what crews witnessed upon arrival.
Once on scene, Thramer said crews worked to knock down the fire in the corner unit before continuing to adjacent units to ensure that fire didn’t spread further.
Thramer said he was uncertain of precisely how many occupants lived within the apartment, but said he learned that the unit housed at least one adult and an unknown number of children, who were confirmed to have been away from home when the fire broke out.
According to what he observed on scene, Thramer said he believed that the fire originated in the kitchen, but was unable to be more specific, due to the expensive damage to the structure.
The property within the corner apartment where the fire originated were considered a total loss, Thramer said.
Although he said ambulance crews were on scene to attend to anyone requiring medical assistance, Thramer said he was unaware of any injuries requiring medical attention.
As for the property, in addition to the damage incurred to the corner unit where the fire originated, Thramer reported that the entire eastern unit which houses at least a few apartments adjacent to the corner unit also sustained smoke and exploratory damage.
As of late Tuesday morning, Thramer said all residents who lived in the eastern unit were displaced due to the fire damage and because electric and gas services had been turned off. After the fire was contained, Thramer said that tenants of the complex’s western units were allowed to return to their homes.
To offer assistance to the displaced community members, Thramer said members of the Red Cross were on scene when he left.
The last crew truck returned to the Belle Fourche department just before 10 a.m., he said.
According to the Butte County Equalization Office, John and Mary Fitzgerald are listed as the complex’s current owners of buildings, which were originally built in 1952.
Although Thramer was unsure exactly how many units comprised the complex, he said that he counted nine individually numbered units.
Documents from the equalization office state that in 2016, 16 units were listed on the property, and, prior to 2004, the property was reported to have housed seven assisted living rooms, one apartment, nine hotel rooms, and a manager’s apartment.
The following agencies assisted the Belle Fourche Volunteer Fire Department with the incident: Belle Fourche Police Department, Belle Fourche Ambulance Service, Belle Fourche Fire Auxiliary, and Spearfish Fire Department.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.