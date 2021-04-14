Early camping reservations skyrocket in 2021

PIERRE — Early reservation sales point to a strong outdoor recreation season in 2021, officials with the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks said Friday.
Al Nedved, assistant parks director for the S.D. Game, Fish and Parks, said camping revenue and park sticker sales from reservations through July 4 are up by 167% from where they were at this time last year. Residents and visitors have reserved 2,040 campsites so far this year, compared to 765 last year.
“Even though March is a slow month, all signs are pointing to a strong year, possibly surpassing last year,” Nedved said. “Our message for the coming year is encouraging people to plan ahead. Try to get on that reservation system as soon as you can and consider trying some new parks and new experiences, where the demand isn’t quite as heavy.”
According to his report, the Southern Black Hills have seen the most interest in West River early reservations, with 308 reservations in the Custer area, and 106 reservations near Angostura Reservoir and Sheps Canyon. That’s a 122% increase from last year’s March reservations in Custer, and a 49% increase over last year at Angostura.
Comparatively, reservation numbers in Northern South Dakota and in the Northern Hills are only slightly higher than last year at this time. Shadehill Reservoir, in Perkins County is popular, with 24 reservations so far, a 118% increase over last year’s numbers. But Rocky Point State Recreation Area near Orman Dam has 36 reservations, down just one from last year at this time. Data for reservations at Bear Butte was unavailable last year, but this year shows at least 11 reservations by the end of March.
Additionally, Nedved’s report shows a 244% increase in Custer State Park seven-day passes, with 2,133 sold so far this year compared to 620 sold at this time last year. Annual passes to Custer State Park have seen a 191% increase, with 2,588 sold so far this year and 1,066 sold last year.
Annual trail passes have been significantly up, by 504 percent so far this year. At this time last year, the state sold 76 trail passes. So far in 2021, that number has jumped to 459.
Overall sales represent a 256% hike in revenue in revenue from camping, trail pass, and park sticker fees. Whereas in March 2020, fees from these outdoor recreational activities were at just under $1.5 million, this year’s numbers as of March 31, 2021 were at nearly $2.7 million.
