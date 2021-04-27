Early Bird Café offering breakfast in Lead

LEAD — Freshly prepared, homemade meals in a wholesome, family atmosphere is what Lead’s newest restaurant, Early Bird Café, is all about.
The restaurant, located at 32 Baltimore St., is currently offering a wide range of breakfast items on its menu, with plans to expand in the near future. From homemade waffle sandwiches, to hash platters and a wide range of vegetarian options, owner Donica Schumacher said she is looking forward to using her cooking talents to give Lead locals and visitors a place to gather.
“I just want to have a family environment, where people feel welcome to come and chill for awhile” she said. “I make everything from scratch. I want it to be affordable for people. We need to still be able to eat as families. It’s not going to be super fancy. It’s not that much more expensive to use good product and do it yourself.”
Schumacher, who also has Donica’s Delights bakery on Main Street in Deadwood, said before opening her own businesses she worked in Deadwood for 25 years. During that time, she delighted in making baked goods for her friends and coworkers in Deadwood, and they ultimately encouraged her to open her own shop. With the success of her Deadwood bakery, she decided to bring the same quality, but new flavors to Lead.
“I’ve always been good at baking and feeding people,” Schumacher said. “I baked for my friends all these years in gaming. I had a customer come through the bakery down there and she said ‘these are the best scones I’ve ever had. She was talking like that the whole time.”
Schumacher said her son, Devon, will also be helping her develop flavors for her new menu in Lead. Devon, who also works at the Deadwood Social Club, shares Schumacher’s penchant for cooking.
“He has a lot of good flavor profiles,” she said. “We put a lot of stuff together and he’s lending me some of his talents.”
For right now, Schumacher said she only has the restaurant open for business. But starting April 20 she plans to have the Waterin’ Hole bar, located next door, ready for business.
The Early Bird Café is open from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Waterin’ Hole bar will be open from 5 p.m. to midnight.
