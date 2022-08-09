Eagle Butte man sentenced to 35 years for raping child

Courtesy photo

DEADWOOD — A man convicted of multiple counts of sexual contact with a child and first-degree rape of the same child by a Lawrence County jury in March received a lengthy prison sentence from 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse July 28.

Vandon Joseph Pretty Weasel, 39, was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury May 13, 2020 and originally charged with 12 counts of sexual contact with a minor under age 16, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines per count; and one count of first-degree rape of a child under the age of 13, a Class C felony, punishable by up to life in prison and a $50,000 fine.

