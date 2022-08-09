Eagle Butte man sentenced to 35 years for raping child

DEADWOOD — A man convicted of multiple counts of sexual contact with a child and first-degree rape of the same child by a Lawrence County jury in March received a lengthy prison sentence from 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse July 28.
Vandon Joseph Pretty Weasel, 39, was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury May 13, 2020 and originally charged with 12 counts of sexual contact with a minor under age 16, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines per count; and one count of first-degree rape of a child under the age of 13, a Class C felony, punishable by up to life in prison and a $50,000 fine.
Pretty Weasel was convicted of 10 counts sexual contact with a minor under age 16, two counts in each of the following years: 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 and first-degree rape of a child under the age of 13.
The first-degree rape occurred in 2020, when the victim was between 10 and 11 years old and Pretty Weasel was between 37 and 38 years old.
Pretty Weasel was sentenced to 10 years in prison on each of the 10 sexual contact charges with credit for 157 days served, the sentences to run concurrently.
He was sentenced to 25 years in prison on the first-degree rape charge, this sentence to run consecutive to the sexual contact charges, for a total of 35 years in prison.
The sexual abuse Pretty Weasel was convicted of began in 2016, when the victim was between 6 and 7 years old and Pretty Weasel was between 33 and 34 years old and lasted until sometime in 2020.
Pretty Weasel was ordered to have no contact with the victim and to follow all recommendations of the sex offender evaluation.
He is also responsible for reimbursing Lawrence County $6,490 in court costs, including $5,000 for the sex offender evaluation.
The victim in the case is now 13 years old.
Lawrence County States Attorney John Fitzgerald, who prosecuted the case, said Comer held Pretty Weasel accountable and responsible for his actions.
“Sexual assault and rape against anyone is an extremely personal crime against the person, but it’s especially severe when the victim is a child,” Fitzgerald said. “They’re usually kept silent by threats. The children often feel like no one is going to believe them, or if they’re believed, they’ll be blamed for having it occur. Typically, there’s a delay in the disclosure and an absence of physical evidence. So it takes a very strong and courageous person, especially when they’re young, to come forward and go through the experience of a trial, where they are typically attacked and often accused of making the story up. But when they do go through it, it shows a real strength of character. Just like I saw with this child.”
