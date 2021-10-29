Dutch military training with B-1s

SPEARFISH — In a collaboration between Ellsworth Air Force base and joint terminal attack controllers (JTACs) from the Netherlands, B-1B lancer crews from the 34th Bomb Squadron have been conducting fly-over training exercises in the skies over the Black Hills this week.
“We routinely conduct training with NATO and other allied partners to improve interoperability and strengthen our foreign partnerships,” said Steven J. Merrill, chief, 28th Bomb Wing public affairs at Ellsworth Air Force Base. “NATO JTACs will occasionally visit U.S. bomber bases to gain and maintain proficiency conducting CAS (close air support) with bomber aircraft. They have limited opportunities to do CAS with bombers in their home countries.”
JTACs are service members serving alongside ground troops who call in and direct aircraft for close air support or other offensive operations.
The operations have been directed both at day and night near Spearfish.
Merrill wasn’t able to give details about the type of training taking place, but similar exercises in the past consisted of ground troops calling in mock air strikes to simulate actual battle conditions.
“This is periodic CAS training for the 34th (Bomb Squadron) and Dutch JTACs to maintain proficiency and improve tactics, techniques, and procedures for Close Air Support missions,” Merrill said.
