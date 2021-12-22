SPEARFISH — The City of Spearfish got the full Dusty on Tuesday, as U.S. congressman Dusty Johnson made his rounds in the Queen City.
First, the self-proclaimed “newspaper junkie” was treated to a tour of the Black Hills Pioneer pressroom by publisher Letti Lister and operations manager Scott Lister.
“When fewer and fewer people work for the paper, fewer and fewer people know anybody who works for the paper. It’s less and less likely that people feel a commitment to the paper,” Johnson said
“My philosophy is to be hyper-local. That’s the thing we can provide; no one else can.” Letti Lister replied.
Johnson stressed the importance of having a local news source for every community, with a specific emphasis on local newspapers.
“I think with the print edition it is still the case where people are going to read articles that they have, otherwise, no particular interest in. So I think you get this well-rounded citizenry,” he said. “When I’m on the phone I only click through the articles that I’m interested in; I’m self-curating a more narrow band of information. … That means that it makes it that much easier for the terrible, toxic national headlines to be what everybody’s talking about that much more.”
After his visit with the Pioneer, Johnson made his way to Black Hills State University (BHSU) for a discussion hosted by Spearfish Economic Development Corporation with business representatives and city officials to focus on the work being done in Spearfish to address the workforce issues facing the country as a whole.
Johnson heard presentations from Pam Carriveau, interim provost and president of academic affairs at BHSU; and Kirk Easton, superintendent of Spearfish School District, about the steps being taken to meet the workforce needs in education. Through student success programs at BHSU, such as the joint internship program with Spearfish Economic Development Corporation; as well as the career and technical education center planned by the school district, educators in the Black Hills shared with Johnson that there is a real focus on helping students find a workforce direction.
Spearfish mayor Dana Boke also updated Johnson, and everybody in the room, about the work being done at Sky Ridge to keep affordable housing options in Spearfish for that workforce.
“Right now our median house (price) is over $400,000, and what we are looking at is the first (price) level house (at Sky Ridge) is just under $200,000. The second is just under $250,000, and the third level of house at this development maxes out at the first-time home buyers (price cap) which is around $300,000.”
Johnson said he was impressed by the measures being taken by Spearfish to address the gaps in workforce housing and training.
“I grew up in poverty; there were seven of us in my family and, but for work, education, and training, I could not have gotten out of that situation,” he said. “Some people win the lottery but realistically there is no – underline, ‘NO’ – way out of poverty without some form of work, training, and education.”
However, Johnson said, his focus in Washington has been more on getting a workforce moving again.
He referenced working with the previous Trump administration to put into place work requirements for some people taking advantage of the nation’s supplemental nutrition assistance program (SNAP).
“And just to make it clear, we’re not talking about anybody who’s over 50; we’re not talking about anybody who’s got dependent children at home; we’re not talking about anybody who’s got disabilities, and we’re not talking about anybody who lives in America in an area that’s got high unemployment. We’re only talking about people who can work, but aren’t,” Johnson said. “My thought is if you’re working and still can’t make ends meet, there’s a role in government in helping you to close that gap.”
Although Johnson said he thinks there is a role for government to play in helping with social programs such as daycare and housing, he said even the well-intentioned programs can become a haven for lazy, bloated government.
“I think at times those policies let our federal government off the hook,” he said. “We say, ‘well people don’t have the skills to fit the workforce.’ OK, then it’s incumbent upon us to work with communities and states to develop the right adult education or workforce training programs,” he proclaimed. “‘Well, you know, some people have maybe mental or other behavioral heath disabilities that aren’t well-diagnosed.’ Well then, let’s get them diagnosed so we can connect them with the services and community that they need to lead lives of greatest purpose and dignity. Let’s not let ourselves off the hook. Everybody’s got an opportunity to contribute to this experiment; to this experience that we have in this country.”
Johnson praised the leadership of Spearfish for taking the steps it has to address the ongoing and countrywide workforce problem.
“I want to thank you for what you’re doing because, frankly, I think a lot of what we’re doing is working in tandem as we encourage people who can work to work. They’re gonna need houses, they’re gonna need education, they’re gonna need opportunities, so thank you for doing what you’re doing,” he said.
To wrap up his day, Johnson met with four Spearfish veterans from the Vietnam era, to thank them for their service in a way that few of them received when they returned 40 plus years ago.
“If we wanted to find evidence of our imperfections, I think we could look toward the 1960s and 1970s, when we didn’t do a very good job of thanking people who served in uniform,” he said. “Late is better than never, so the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and the U.S. House of Representatives have come together with a program to thank people who served in that era.”
Kenneth Bartell, who served as an E5 Supply Sgt. in the U.S. Army; Robert Wattenburger, who served as a Radioman 3rd class in the U.S. Navy; Wayne Mundt, who served in the 101st Airborne in the U.S. Army; and Les Lutz, who served as an E5 engine man Assault boat engineer in the U.S. Navy all were honored at the event.
Each veteran was presented with a challenge coin, which has the seal of the House of Representatives on one side and the seal of the state of South Dakota on the other, as well as a lapel pin, with a certificate of authenticity.
“The part that seems to mean the most to the veterans that we’ve provided this to is on the back (of the pin), whereby is engraved, ‘A grateful nation thanks and honors you,’ and indeed that’s the central message,” Johnson said.
“I enjoyed it over there; I’m one of the lucky ones that did because I had a good time, but it was nerve-wracking as well,” Bartell said. “I knew others that went through a lot more than I did.”
“We spent seven months three miles off the coast of Vinh North Vietnam, and at night we could see the rockets go up against our planes,” Wattenburger said as he fought back tears. “We did make history though, my ship … we shot down a MiG-19 at 100 miles, and we shot down a Mig-21.”
“I was a combat medic with the 101st,” Mundt said. “We were there when the call came out, and we got busy.”
Mundt also served with his brother Don, who chose not to attend the ceremony but was also awarded the coin and pin.
“He was an artillery man down around Phuoc Vinh.”
“I came out of the hospital in Iwakuni Japan after I had heat stroke … to the San Francisco airport, and the first beautiful blonde girl that I’d seen in years walked up to me and back handed me as hard as she could,” Lutz recalled. “To this day, anytime I see one of these uprisings and protests, I just get this real hard feeling in my gut that their grandmother was the one that slapped me.”
Johnson closed the honor event by applauding the brave men in attendance for their continued bravery in sharing a small portion of their story, and for allowing the nation the opportunity to correct an egregious wrongdoing.
“I do want to thank you for this because you’ve done a few important things for this country. Of course the service that we talked about, but also when somebody makes a mistake, it is really important for them psychologically to own up to that, and this is an opportunity that you’re giving our country,” Johnson said. “An opportunity to own up to the kind of bad behavior that we allowed to happen to you and to so many others.”
