SPEARFISH — Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., paid a visit to students at Black Hills State University and the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery and Archives Tuesday.
While at the university, Johnson spoke with students about his experience with the federal government.
“Y’know, D.C. clearly does not work like it should, but I gotta tell ya I think it’s a little more functional than most people realize,” he said. “The reality is, there are really good people on both sides of the isle.”
Johnson fielded questions from students ranging from foreign and domestic policy, to internet censorship. The conversation concluded with Johnson encouraging the young adults to get involved in the political process, invest their time, energy, and ideas into being the change they’d like to see.
“If you think that the Democratic party is a mess, or that the Republican party is – and guess what, you’re right – get involved, pick one or the other that you think is closest; or if you think a third party is a better fit, get into a party and work to improve it,” he said.
