Dust particles well below health hazard standards, expert says

LEAD — Fine particulate matter from dust in the Open Cut is well below the national health standard, according to data from Fermilab’s dust monitors that are placed along Mill Street, officials said Wednesday.
The data was released during Fermilab’s monthly community informational meeting, during which officials brought in a toxicologist and human health specialist who specializes in risk assessments related to hazardous materials, to discuss the health risks of dust exposure. Fermilab officials hired Dr. Gary Krieger, of Boulder, Colo., to give information about measuring fine particulate matter, chemical and dust exposure at the meeting that lasted for more than two hours.
“Fermilab takes the community’s concerns with the level of dust and potential health impacts very seriously. As a result, we hired Dr. Krieger as an independent expert to evaluate the dust measurement data and determine whether the dust particulates emanating from the Open Cut present a public health concern. We asked Dr. Kreiger to address resident concerns directly in the town hall where he gave the details of his analysis and responded to resident questions,” said Patrick Weber, division head of Fermilab’s South Dakota Services Division.
Krieger explained that large particles of dust, are usually expelled from the body with sneezing or allergy-type symptoms. The smaller particulates, or PM10, which are smaller than 10 microns, are those which doctors are concerned with, since those particulates can become lodged in the lungs and cause disease.
According to dust monitors that are placed in locations along Mill Street, including at the former Dr. Fox Dentistry office that is currently used as a Fermi Research Alliance office, the particulates, smaller than 10 microns, are measured at between 20 to 30 micrograms per cubic meter, compared to the national health pollutant standard of 150. Fine particulates, or PM2.5 particles, had an average of approximately 3 and peaked daily at about 11-12, with the EPA standard of 35.
Zach Eivins, environmental specialist with the project, pointed out that the dust monitors also pick up dust from people driving, street sweepers, and normal occurrences.
Krieger said the monitoring process should be constant, to ensure those numbers don’t go up. However, he said since the particles are not being heated the monitoring process is much simpler, since heat significantly increases complications from exposure.
Crystalline silica exposure is also a concern for residents, but Krieger said the Fermi Research Alliance has not received data back from lab samples that were sent in to determine those levels. Those results are expected to be in by late May. Acceptable levels for occupational crystalline silica exposure are at about 25 microns per cubic meter for adults. But for small children, he said the states of Minnesota and California say that number is 3 micrograms per cubic meter for continuous exposure.
“If you look at your PM numbers, which are extremely low, if all of it was crystalline silica my guess is that you’d be still below the three,” he said. “Now you know, it’s not all going to be crystalline silica. The likelihood that kids are having a significant exposure based on these fine particulate numbers, if it was all crystalline silica, is not very likely.”
Brandon Webb, who lives in the Sunnyhill area of town but who said he became aware of the dust issue because he used to take his small children to the park regularly, pointed out that the U.S. Department of Defense paid scientists like Krieger to analyze burn pits and particulate exposure in Iraq and Afghanistan during the wars there. At that time, he said experts deemed the environment to be safe. But many years later, he said soldiers he served with in the Middle East in 2015 are developing lung issues, such that the Veteran’s Administration has posted on its website that veterans exposed to sand, dust, and the burn piles in the Middle East may be eligible to receive benefits.
“It’s not only the burn pits, but the dust exposure and sand exposure into our bodies,” Webb said. “When (Krieger) was talking about 9/11 and investigating that it got my mind thinking that we didn’t find out that 9/11 dust was harmful until years down the road. I see a correlation with people on that side of town who get blasted. If they have to put up with this, then people with pre-existing conditions are going to be affected in my opinion.”
But Krieger, who focused on the burn pits in the Middle East, said those particulates are a different situation because they involved a thermal process, which produces changed and more complicated mixtures. Furthermore, officials at Fermilab have maintained that conditions such as those in the Middle East or at Ground Zero are not comparable to dust in Lead.
Additionally, Webb cited an April 13 article from Scientific American magazine, entitled “Troubled U.S. Neutrino Project Faces Uncertain Future — and Fresh Opportunities.” The article discusses challenges associated with building the LBNF/DUNE experiment, and references a recent “C” grade that the U.S. Department of Energy gave to Fermilab for its science and technology project management. Webb asked if the Fermilab officials expect that grade to rise.
“We can’t speak to that right now,” said project manager Patrick Weber.
