DUI court, probation for Sturgis man convicted of 7th DUI

DEADWOOD — A local man convicted of his seventh DUI charge was sentenced by 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Sean Michael Leveque, 34, of Sturgis, was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury June 30, 2021 and charged with: driving or physical control of a motor vehicle while there was 0.08% or more by weight of alcohol in blood.
Leveque pleaded guilty to the charge Nov. 23, 2021 and was sentenced Dec. 14, 2021 to six years in prison. Strawn suspended the execution of the sentence and placed Leveque on five years’ probation upon the following terms and conditions: that he immediately start attending and successfully complete the 4th Circuit DUI Court Program and that he complete treatment recommendations of the DUI program; that Leveque participate in the 24/7 PBT or SCRAM Program; that he remain gainfully employed; that his driver’s license privileges are revoked for three years; unless authorized by a work permit in the 4th Circuit, Leveque is prohibited from driving any motor vehicles.
It was further ordered that Leveque pay $266.50 in court costs.
Information filed in the case by Lawrence County State’s Attorney John Fitzgerald indicates Leveque has on five or more prior occasions been convicted of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage within the last 25 years, two of those within 10 years, enhancing the principle offense to a Class 4 felony.
The previous convictions are as follows: July 13, 2006 in Pennington County; Jan. 30, 2007, March 25, 2016, Feb. 18, 2021 in Meade County; Oct. 26, 2020 and Jan. 11, 2021 in Lawrence County.
DUI, seventh count, is a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.
The date of the offense was June 17, 2021. Court documents say at approximately 1:38 a.m. that day, police stopped Leveque in Spearfish at North Main and West Illinois streets, knowing his driver’s license was revoked and after police had seen him drinking alcohol at bars earlier in the night.
Police attempted to stop the vehicle and it continued traveling several more blocks before stopping.
When police asked Leveque to exit the vehicle, he initially did not comply.
Police smelled the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person and found his eyes to be bloodshot and glossy, his movements slow.
When police attempted to put him through field sobriety tests, he stopped participating.
A PBT of .226% was obtained from Leveque.
He was placed under arrest and transported to the Lawrence County Jail after he failed to consent to the withdrawal of his blood.
Leveque then became belligerent and at one point struck a jailer on the arm as they were trying to get him into a cell. He also squared up with and yelled vulgarities at police.
