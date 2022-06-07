DUI court for Spearfish man convicted of 5th DUI

DEADWOOD — A local man who racked up his fifth DUI back in 2020 after clipping a car when leaving a residence was sentenced May 19 by 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Michael David Riddle, 41, of Spearfish was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury May 27, 2020 and charged with Driving or Physical Control of a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence of an Alcoholic Beverage. Fifth offense DUI is a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.
Riddle pleaded guilty to the charge Dec. 16, 2021 and was sentenced to five years in jail, ordered to pay court costs of $287.10, and ordered to serve 29 days in jail, with 29 days served.
Comer suspended the execution of the sentence and placed Riddle on five years’ probation. As part of his sentence, he was ordered to successfully complete DUI court and complete the treatment recommendations of the program, participate in the 24/7 PBT Program or SCRAM Program, and his driver’s license was revoked for five years.
Court documents say on May 16, 2020 at approximately 5:06 p.m., Spearfish Communications received a report of a drunk driver that just left 439 Hillsview Road driving a white pickup. It was also reported the driver of the vehicle hit another car when leaving the residence and that the driver of the vehicle was possibly heading to Belle Fourche.
Police arrived in the area of Exit 10 and observed the vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 85. A traffic stop was initiated and the vehicle stopped at the intersection of Highway 85 and Kerwin Lane.
When police ran Riddle’s identification card, they found he had a revoked drivers license. Riddle would not tell police about what was happening that day and did not want to talk.
Police reportedly smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Riddle and asked if he had been drinking. Riddle advised he had a pint of Fireball whiskey about one hour prior. Due to Riddle not listening to instructions and continuous yelling at officers, police did not administer field sobriety tests. Riddle was detained due to his uncooperative behavior and refused to provide a preliminary breath test.
Riddle was placed under arrest and while at the police department, was screaming in the holding cell and punching the door.
Police obtained a search warrant for blood and Riddle refused to give blood. He was later transported to the Lawrence County Jail.
Riddle’s previous four DUI convictions are as follows: Sept. 20, 2011, May 17, 2013, November 5, 2015, all in Pennington County and May 25, 2018 in Meade County.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.