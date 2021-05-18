Dual declaration for emergency medical services

SPEARFISH — During Monday’s Spearfish City Council meeting, Mayor Dana Boke, read a declaration proclaiming May 16 - 22 “Emergency Medical Services Week” in the city of Spearfish, with May 19 serving as “Emergency Medical Services for Children Day. “It is proper and timely to bring recognition to the value and accomplishments of Emergency Medical Services for Children and the dedicated men and women who work tirelessly to improve the quality of pediatric medical care,” Boke read. “In the city of Spearfish (I) urge all citizens and health care professionals to celebrate the EMS Strong theme, ‘This is EMS: Caring for Our Communities.’”
Because Spearfish Emergency Ambulance Service (SEAS) is not a city run department, Brian Hambek, executive director of SEAS took the opportunity to address the council to update them on the work he and his team does.
“We’re increasing year-by-year,” Hambek said. “2019 was our biggest year with 2,438 calls; 2020, the year of COVID – national statistics showed 25% - 40% drop in (EMT) transports nation-wide, we dropped five calls last year.”
Hambek said he has two ambulances running day and night, seven days a week, staffed with 40 EMTs; 16 of which are full time.
“Volunteers are still welcome, it gives them that experience,” he urged. “We are a training site, so we have students from all over the country that come and ride with us.”
Demand for service has grown steadily over the years, and Hambek said he just ordered two brand new four wheel drive ambulances for the department. He also invited any member of the community to come to the facility and schedule a tour.
“We’re keeping things rolling,” he said. “Come up, see us. We’re there all the time.”
