Dry grass catches fire near state line

SPEARFISH — Despite heavy rain and snow in the last couple weeks, grass remains dry as the drought maintains its grip throughout South Dakota and much of the west.
A simple spark is what is needed to start a fire, and thus was the case Monday afternoon.
The Mile Marker 1 Fire, located along Interstate 90 at, yep, you guessed it, Mile Marker 1, was reported at 2:28 p.m.
By the time fire crews arrived, it had burned about a quarter acre.
The fire was contained at 3 p.m. and controlled a half hour later.
Local, state, and federal resources responded.
