Drug court, probation for Lead man convicted of 6th DUI

DEADWOOD — An inebriated driver who ran out of gas and was discovered by police who stopped to help racked up his 6th DUI, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines was sentenced by 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Merle August Bieber, 50, of Lead, was indicted by a Lawrence County Grand Jury Feb. 24 and charged with driving or physical control of a motor vehicle while there was .08% or more by weight of alcohol in his blood.
On Nov. 18, Bieber pleaded guilty to felony DWI and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with 10 years suspended and placed on probation for five years with the following terms and conditions: that he immediately start attending and successfully complete DUI court, participate in the 24/7 PBT or SCRAM Program, and have his driver’s license revoked for five years. He was also ordered to pay court costs of $266.50.
Information filed in the case says that Bieber was convicted of DUI five other times: Dec. 7, 2000, Nov. 4, 2007, March 20, 2012, March 12, 2018 in Lawrence County; Jan. 12, 2004 in Meade County.
According to court documents, shortly before 5:30 p.m. Feb. 12 police stopped to give assistance to the driver of a vehicle on the side of Interstate 90 near Exit 17. Bieber, identified as the driver of the vehicle, told police he had run out of gas and was unsuccessful in contacting someone to help him. Police told him they would give him a ride to the nearest gas station in order to get him back on the road as quickly as possible, due to the extreme temperatures.
Once inside the patrol car, police detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person and noticed his speech was thick and slurred, his eyes droopy, glossy, and bloodshot. Bieber told police he had a couple of beers earlier in the day and that he had been sitting in his car with it off for about 30 minutes.
It was discovered that Bieber did not possess a valid driver’s license and that his license plates were expired.
A preliminary breath test (PBT) result conducted on Bieber was .234% BAC and he was placed under arrest for DWI.
