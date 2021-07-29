Drowning victim located at Pactola Reservoir

PENNINGTON COUNTY — A man who allegedly drowned at Pactola Reservoir has been located but it is not yet known if his body has been recovered.
About 2:15pm Wednesday, a call came in of a drowning at Pactola Reservoir. A man reportedly was swimming near his boat, went under water and did not re-surface. He was near the dam face in water over 100 feet deep.
The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said the man was located using technology at a depth over 100 feet.
Among the resources on scene include the Game, Fish and Park’s tow-fish sonar and the “Fisher Finder,” a remotely operated vehicle helpful in these underwater situations.
The sheriff’s office said it would be later Wednesday or even today that his body would be recovered.
Pennington County Search and Rescue, Rapid City/Pennington County Water Rescue team, Game, Fish & Parks, Johnson Siding Volunteer Fire Department, US Forest Service, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and Rapid City Fire Department responded to the incident
