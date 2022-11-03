NORTHERN HILLS — Extended weather outlooks from the National Weather Service predict dry snows with lower than normal temperatures for the winter months this year.
An official statement from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts that La Nina will return for the third consecutive winter, causing drought conditions to continue and possibly even get worse this year. Recently released maps show that precipitation amounts from December 2022 through February 2023 are expected to be equal to last year with dry snow. Additionally, the maps show a 40 to 50% chance of below normal temperatures.
“Drought conditions are now present across approximately 59% of the country, but parts of the Western U.S. and southern Great Plains will continue to be the hardest hit this winter,” said Gottschalck, Chief Operational Prediction Branch with the NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center. “With the La Nina climate pattern still in place, drought conditions may also expand to the Gulf Coast.”
However, officials say just because the winter is expected to produce dry snows as a predominant storm tract leads down from southwestern Canada, there could still be hope with the spring storms. Spring storms, which are so common in the Northern Hills, are not included in the winter weather outlook.
The NOAA statement warns that the weather outlook is a prediction, meant to provide the likelihood of general weather events. It is updated every month with predictions for three months ahead, and the next available update will be posted Nov. 17 at www.noaa.gov.
In addition to the weather outlook, Susan Sanders, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service, just announced a snow depth forecast that is updated daily and goes out for seven days. The purpose of the forecast is to help officials with the S.D. Division of Wildland Fire determine when to conduct controlled burns, and to let members of the public know when they can use their burn permits. Before conducting a controlled burn, Ray Black with the S.D. Division of Wildland Fire said there must be at least 2 inches of snow cover for small slash piles, and at least 4 inches of snow cover for larger piles. A large slash pile, he said, is considered to be anything larger than a pickup.
“It can’t be just 2 inches around the pile,” Black said. “It has to be at least 2 inches of snow cover the day before they light the pile.”
According to Tuesday’s snow depth forecast, snow will start rolling into the Northern Hills from the west today, with about 1-3 inches forecast around Hulett, Wyo. By Friday, Spearfish and Lead will start to see a dusting of snow, with 1-3 inches forecast for the area, but the snow will start to dissipate by Saturday morning. Next Monday, snow is expected to return once again to Lead-Deadwood, Sturgis, Rapid City, and most of the Southern Hills, with about 1-3 inches expected.
