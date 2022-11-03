NORTHERN HILLS — Extended weather outlooks from the National Weather Service predict dry snows with lower than normal temperatures for the winter months this year.

An official statement from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts that La Nina will return for the third consecutive winter, causing drought conditions to continue and possibly even get worse this year. Recently released maps show that precipitation amounts from December 2022 through February 2023 are expected to be equal to last year with dry snow. Additionally, the maps show a 40 to 50% chance of below normal temperatures.

