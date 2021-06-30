Drought causing saltwater to increase in stock ponds

BELLE FOURCHE — Worsening drought conditions are already hampering livestock producers with low growth of grass for feed, a growing number of insects, and now it is showing another concern for ranchers – rising salinity levels in stock ponds.
Faculty and students at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology have been tracking salinity content in 70 stock dams across 12 watersheds in Butte and Harding counties since 2018.
“So we have data from those higher water years. This year the scenario is very different with the drought,” said Lisa Kunza, Ph.D., an associate professor of chemistry, biology, and health sciences at South Dakota Mines.
The salinity, or how salty the water is, is measured in microsiemens per centimeter, indicated in scientific papers as µS/cm.
“It was infrequent we hand any over 3,000 before,” Kunza said of water samples taken since the project began. “And now we have some that are over 10,000. It’s significant as far as the water quality side of things.”
Salinity levels above 5,000 µS/cm is cause for concern. Above 15,000 µS/cm and the water is toxic, even lethal. Typical seawater is measured around 50,000 µS/cm.
“We hope the information will help the people who matter the most, and that’s the livestock producers in this scenario,” Kunza said. “Our producers need decent water to give to their cattle and this trend could exacerbate the water shortages they are already facing. We hope our students can foster this collaborative effort to help local ranchers and land managers understand this problem, know their options, and find solutions.”
While the stock ponds had water in them in September, some had already dried up by April, when the researchers took their first samples of the year.
“This year, we have seen a 19% increase in stock dams with conductivity over 5,000 µS/cm (none in 2019) and 6% of those stock dams over 11,000 µS/cm. We see salinity increase as the drought continues and as many of these impoundments dry up,” said Patrick Kozak, a Ph.D. graduate student at South Dakota Mines who is conducting the research.
Kunza said that monthly sampling of the stock ponds will occur through October.
“We’re hoping to grow our efforts and have other proposals out there,” Kunza said.
That could be more testing as well as helping producers prioritize what earthen stock pond dams to fix.
The study is being funded by the Bureau of Land Management
In northwestern South Dakota alone, there are 77,000 stock ponds, some of them dating back to the 1930s.
Much of the region was an ancient seafloor and the soil contains elevated amounts of salts from the evaporated seawater. These salts are dissolved and transported downstream to collect in stock dams, riparian areas, and other low-lying regions. Over time the salts accumulate and become more and more concentrated.
“People are starting to notice white spots and salt crusting around stock dams and along streams and drainages where it hasn’t been before, and we are doing this study to get a better understanding of what is happening,” Kozak said.
