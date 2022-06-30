Drones in June, helicopter in July

LEAD — Fermilab has spent more than $1 million to mitigate the dust from the rock that is dumped into the Open Cut, officials recently reported.
Patrick Weber, head of the S.D. Services Division with Fermilab, reported the number and said so far dust mitigation measures have been successful. Last week Fermilab worked with its subcontractor, Kiewit-Alberici Joint Venture to hire Williams Drones to fly 9-foot drones over the rock pile in the Open Cut. The drones completed several flights over the course of the week and dumped about 150 gallons of NALCO Dust Bind Plus mixed with about 1,500 gallons of water. The compound, which Fermilab reports is environmentally safe, will form a cap over the rock pile that will prevent dust being picked up from the wind.
While Weber said the company will not be flying again this week, Fermilab and Kiewit-Alberici Joint Venture employees will monitor the effectiveness of the compound over the rock pile and will order more drone flights as needed.
In addition to the drone flights, Weber said Fermilab has plans to contract with a company to apply more capping compound to the rock pile using a helicopter. That flight is scheduled to take place in July, and the agency pledges to hold public meetings to provide information about it beforehand.
The capping compound applications are part of Fermilab’s efforts to contain dust that started emanating from the Open Cut when dumping operations began last year. Other efforts have included installing a longer “trunk” that puts the rock material farther down into the Open Cut, installing high pressurized water pumps that increase the trajectory of water that is sprayed on to the dust, and applying a sticky tackifier to all new rock that is dumped. Fermilab ramped up its dust mitigation efforts last December, when Mayor Ron Everett called for the operation to shut down after high winds blew rock dust across town in a visible black mess. Then, in March the S.D. Science and Technology Authority shut down the operation again due to dust issues.
Since then, Fermilab officials have been working hard to reduce the amount of dust disturbance that results from dumping excavated rock into the Open Cut. The rock is being excavated to make space for building the Long Baseline Neutrino Facility that will host the Deep Undergrond Neutrino Experiment in the Sanford Lab. The project seeks to excavate three massive caverns that are larger than Mount Rushmore, to house an experiment that will allow scientists to study how neutrinos change in transit, as neutrino beams are shot from Fermilab in Illinois through the earth to the 4,850-level of the Sanford Underground Research Facility.
Weber said so far crews have removed about 30% of the rock for the project, and all of the excavation work is on schedule to be completed in late 2023. Construction and installation of the underground systems is expected to start in 2024.
