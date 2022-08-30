STURGIS — The driver of a semitruck that struck a house in Sturgis Aug. 10, told law enforcement she may have fallen asleep at the wheel.
In the accident report from the South Dakota Highway Patrol, Trooper James Linn said initially the driver of the vehicle told him she swerved to miss a dead animal in the roadway.
But after reviewing city of Sturgis traffic camera footage from near the scene, it became apparent there was nothing in the roadway where the crash occurred.
After reviewing the camera footage, another interview was conducted with the driver, Maria De Hombre, 68, of Valrico, Fla.
“When presented with the evidence there was nothing in the roadway, the driver of Unit 1 stated she didn’t remember what happened and there was a chance she fell asleep,” Linn said in the crash report.
De Hombre was cited for careless driving.
The accident happened about 6:15 a.m. Aug. 10 during the week of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
De Hombre was traveling east just past the Exit 32 eastbound on-ramp to Interstate 90 at Sturgis. Linn said the 2020 Volvo that De Hombre was driving left the roadway to the right and entered the south ditch of the interstate.
“Unit 1 went through a chain-link fence, across Dickson Dr, through the corner of a yard and became airborne over another section of Dickson Dr.,” Linn wrote. “Unit 1 landed in the front yard of 2845 Dickson Dr and continued through the yard and struck the northeast corner of the house.”
The city’s video footage of the accident shows it took just seconds for the truck to leave the interstate and strike the house. During that time, you can see clouds of dust when the vehicle launches over Dickson Drive and again when it traverses a driveway and ultimately when it strikes the house.
Linn estimates that De Hombre was traveling about 68 mph when the truck left the interstate. She was wearing a seatbelt and the air bag deployed at some point during the accident.
The report also shows that Jamie De Hombre, 63, was in the sleeper section of the truck when the accident happened. Both Maria De Hombre and Jamie De Hombre were transported to Monument Health Sturgis Hospital.
The Dickson Drive home that was struck is owned by Ronald Weins and the report shows the estimated damage to the home was $176,300. Damage to the truck, which is registered to Lightning Transport and Logistics LLC of Tampa, Fla., was estimated at $150,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.