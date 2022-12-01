SPEARFISH — The Spearfish driver licensing exam station has moved out of Hudson Hall, and now resides at 120 Industrial Dr.
Cabinet Secretary for the Department of Public Safety, Craig Price, discussed why the exam station moved.
Wind increasing. A mix of clouds and sun. High 54F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Windy with snow showers after midnight. Low near 15F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: December 1, 2022 @ 7:10 am
SPEARFISH — The Spearfish driver licensing exam station has moved out of Hudson Hall, and now resides at 120 Industrial Dr.
Cabinet Secretary for the Department of Public Safety, Craig Price, discussed why the exam station moved.
“There’s an effort, statewide, to consolidate some of our office space across South Dakota so that we can provide more of a one-stop-shop for people that need services by the state.” Price said.
Other government entities that currently reside in the building, but are not yet fully operational are the Department of Human Services and the Department of Public Safety. By May 2023, it’s projected that the building will also house the Department of Social Services, Department of Labor, and the Department of Health.
“If I, as a citizen, need to do business with the state, I can just go to one facility and do a bunch of different things.” Price said.
The days of operation at other stations have changed slightly since the move of the exam station.
The Belle Fourche station will be open on Tuesdays, Spearfish will be open Wednesday and Thursday, and Sturgis will be open on Friday.
“It’ll be a good change in the Northern Hills once people adjust to the time and the date changes.” Price said. “The facility location, I think, is a little more accessible here. It’s going to be, I hope, easier to find for people.”
The Spearfish Economic Development Corporation owns the building.
The exam station will now be open in Spearfish both Wednesday and Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Driver license applications will be accepted until 4 p.m. both days.
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.