Driver licensing exam station moves to Industrial Dr.jpg

Various government officials came out to Industrial Dr. Wednesday to perform a ribbon cutting ceremony, and celebrate the driver licensing exam station move. Pioneer photo by Sidnee Short

Click to purchase this photo

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish driver licensing exam station has moved out of Hudson Hall, and now resides at 120 Industrial Dr.

Cabinet Secretary for the Department of Public Safety, Craig Price, discussed why the exam station moved.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.