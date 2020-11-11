Driver escapes injuries in single vehicle accident on I-90

SPEARFISH — At approximately 6:23 p.m. Tuesday a single-vehicle accident occurred at mile marker 13 westbound on Interstate 90.
Tony Mangan, a spokesman for South Dakota Highway Patrol, said a 2005 Ford F-250 pickup, driven by a 30-year-old male, was pulling a flat-bed trailer with part of another Ford truck on it, and after merging onto I-90 from Exit 14, the trailer started to sway, and the driver lost control of his vehicle. The truck turned sideways and struck a cable guardrail on the north side of the interstate, and the truck and the trailer appeared to roll over.
The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle and he was not injured. He was wearing a seatbelt. Traffic was diverted into the passing lane, and the interstate was opened at approximately 8:30 p.m.
