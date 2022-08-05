Drive, determination and hard work defining traits of Jackpine Gypsies first female president

Brechelle Bacon was voted in as the famed Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club’s first woman president. She will lead the group for the next few years. Courtesy photo

STURGIS — For 83 years the famed Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club has been run by men, so when Brechelle Bacon was nominated and voted in as the group’s first female president it was hard to believe that she would be leading the historical group for the next few years.

“To me this is something that as a child. I always thought would be a cool thing, but I never knew if it was a possibility,” Bacon said. “It was always men who did it, and my younger brother was the president before I was for the last few years. When someone actually nominated me, I didn’t even think it would be possible to do it.”

