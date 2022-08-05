Drive, determination and hard work defining traits of Jackpine Gypsies first female president

STURGIS — For 83 years the famed Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club has been run by men, so when Brechelle Bacon was nominated and voted in as the group’s first female president it was hard to believe that she would be leading the historical group for the next few years.
“To me this is something that as a child. I always thought would be a cool thing, but I never knew if it was a possibility,” Bacon said. “It was always men who did it, and my younger brother was the president before I was for the last few years. When someone actually nominated me, I didn’t even think it would be possible to do it.”
But Bacon said the Gypsy membership has given her their full support as the organization’s first female president, as they recognize all of the work she has done for the club. Since Bacon was about 7 years old she has raced and worked tirelessly, side by side with the Gypsies, to make sure the club continued to grow and host racers from around the world with some of the most exciting events in the area.
“I just always wanted to put my heart and soul into the Gypsies because I spend so much time there,” Bacon said. “When you put so much work into something and you see it grow, it’s really nice to get the appreciation for it. I think that’s why they nominated me.”
Bacon said as the organization’s first female president, one of her goals is to get more youth involved in the sport of racing and love of motorcycling. She’s a mother with twin 3-year old girls, and she’s already started them on electric mini-bikes.
“I’ve been trying to promote that and to get more kids involved,” she said. “It was such a big part of my growing up, I would like to see more kids to have something to be involved in.”
She also feels like as the club’s first female president, she is in a position to be a role model for the young girls who get involved with racing.
“I would like them all to know that when you’re doing this you can go further, especially in the racing world,” she said. “Mostly, (I want them to know) that your hard work can pay off and you can make the things that you want to happen, happen. I just want people to realize that hard work and commitment are just a really important thing. I hope that the girls realize that and they can strive for those things.”
Throughout the year the Jackpine Gypsies host a full racing schedule of flat track, motocross, hill climbs, and road rides. The group maintains its own racing track in Sturgis and is active in the community as well. All of that takes work, and it’s work that is dear to Bacon’s heart.
For Bacon, one of the greatest rewards of her leadership role this year has been instituting the Jackpine Gypsies Hall of Fame. This year she was able to induct her dear friend, Tom Olson, into the brand new ranks of Hall of Famers, and that felt good.
“He was like a grandpa to me,” she said. “That was one of the most rewarding things because he never really got recognized for all of the work he put into the Gypsies. He put a lot of heart and soul into this place but never got recognized. That was one of my biggest accomplishments of the year.”
Overall, she’s happy to make history as another woman who has made her mark on motorcycling and racing. “I think it’s a really great thing to get more ladies involved in the sport of motorcycling,” she said. “We’re seeing a big upturn for women being more interested in motorcycling. I think it’s a great honor for me to be part of that, and it’s a great honor for me to be part of the Jackpine Gypsies and be the president. We have a lot of history here in Sturgis that I don’t think a lot of people realize until they actually come to Sturgis.”
The Jackine Gypsies Motorcycle Club in Sturgis is one of the oldest off-road clubs that enjoys an American Motorcycle Association charter. It was founded in 1936 and chartered in 1937. One of its founding members, J.C. “Pappy” Hoel, along with his wife Pearl, are credited with starting the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Over the years the club has attracted many AMA Hall of Fame racers, including Bill Tuman, Bobby Hill, Dick Mann, Dick Klamfoth, and others. The Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club was inducted into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in 1997.
