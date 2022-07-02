Drapeaux returns to SHS as SRO

SPEARFISH — After 11 years, Spearfish Police Officer Austin Drapeaux is going back to school, but this time, instead of being saved by the bell, he’ll be patrolling the halls.
“It’s kind of interesting that I get to work in the school that I graduated in,” he said.
Drapeaux will take the place of officer Candi Sutton, who retired this year, and was also the school resource officer while he was a student.
“I remember her being around for most of my schooling,” Drapeaux said. “So (it’s) interesting to try to fill her shoes.”
For the past four years, Drapeaux has patrolled the streets of Spearfish. In November 2020, he and fellow officer Jacob Westover helped to save the life a Spearfish man who experienced a cardiac episode while exercising. For the past year, he’s worked as a training officer.
“I always knew I wanted to get into law enforcement. That was always the thing after I finished high school,” Drapeaux said. “My mom always told me, when I was growing up and stuff, ‘Austin, you’re the kind of person that people want to have around on their bad days,’” he continued. “I don’t know, I always kind of took that to heart.”
Drapeaux said the primary function of a school resource officer is to promote a safe environment within the schools, but also to foster a relationship with students.
“A big thing is school safety, so going (and) making sure all the schools, not just the high school and the middle school, but all the elementary schools and stuff are safe and just being able to give juveniles that exposure of, ‘you know, the police are here, they’re here to make sure we’re safe, they’re not all bad.”
With the heightened awareness of school-related violence, Drapeaux said his focus will be on making sure the school’s preventative measures remain in place as well as continuing his training should the day ever come that an incident occurs.
“It’s always something that’s going to be in the back of your head, whether it’s an incident at the school, or just an incident out in the public kind of thing, it’s always something that every police officer has on their mind,” he said. “The number one thing that’s always a deterrent, in my eyes, is just the presence itself, you know, they see the patrol car parked out in front of the school, it shows a lot.”
Drapeaux said he will miss the relationships and camaraderie of working day-to-day with other patrol officers during the school year, but he’s excited to have this unique opportunity to use his talents as an officer.
“Spearfish raised me really well, so being able to give back to the community in this manor was always kind of a rewarding thing,” he said. “Walking around the same hallways that I walked around in 11 years ago, now, just being able to give back as much as I can, that’s always the big thing for me. Being able to set a good example be a good role model, just a different way of giving back.”
