Downtown Friday Nites, Canyon Acoustic Series band lineup announced

SPEARFISH — Two popular summertime concert series in Spearfish – Downtown Friday Nites and Canyon Acoustic Series – have announced its 2023 lineups.
Downtown Friday Nites
Updated: April 18, 2023 @ 3:52 pm
Downtown Friday Nites
• June 9 — Dirty Word
• June 16 — Wild Planes
• June 23 — Chelsey Dee & Company
• June 30 — Camp Comfort
• July 7 — Brandon Jones
• July 14 — The Rathco
• July 21 — Abby Road Band (Beatles tribute)
• July 28 — Minority Falls
• Aug. 4 — The Jessica Loobey Band
• Aug. 25 — Rowan Grace
Canyon Acoustic Series
• June 14 — Stillhouse Junkies
• June 21 — The Fretliners
• June 28 — My Second Rodeo
• July 5 — Chain Station
• July 12 — Maygen & the Birdwatcher
• July 19 — The Pine Hill Haints
• July 26 — MoonShroom
• Aug. 2 — Charlie Parr
Zac Eixenberger, with Spread the Tunes, Inc., said it will be nice to have Canyon Acoustic Series return to the Spearfish City Park this summer.
“We’re bringing in all new bands that people haven’t been able to see around here,” Eixenberger said. It’s a nice break for the middle of the week.”
The eight-week lineup has been a fundraiser to replace the bandshell in the park. Spread the Tunes’ $100,000-goal was met in 2022.
“We met with the city (recently) and it’s priority No. 1 for 2024,” he said.
Eixenberger said the plan are slated to be finalized this summer and a bid will hopefully be awarded this fall. Construction is slated to begin in early 2024.
Canyon Acoustic Series runs from 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
Downtown Friday Nites runs from 5:30-9 p.m. Fridays on Main Street.
