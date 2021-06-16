SPEARFISH — The local landmark known as Dowers Hole located at the corner of Rushmore and Ames streets will be temporarily closed to the public so construction crews who removed the Rushmore Bridge Tuesday can restore the banks to a more natural state.
“The city, over the last couple of years, has been doing a project to remap the floodplain through town for Spearfish Creek,” explained Kyle Mathis, Spearfish city engineer. “During our subtitles with FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) they had noticed two pedestrian bridges adjacent to Salem Park, that had never been mapped before, so they flagged those.”
Mathis explained that the bridges near Peoria and Rushmore streets were shown to be contributors to the flooding that occurs in those areas each year when the creek begins to freeze from the bottom up.
“It made the floodplain wider than it would have been without that bridge being there,” he said. “There was always a floodplain there, but if you put your foot in the water, it goes around it, right, and it rises a little bit higher. That’s kind of the thought here.”
The Peoria bridge predated FEMA, so it was grandfathered into the floodplain map and allowed to stay; however, Mathis said a consultant with the city was able to show that swapping the Peoria bridge with the Rushmore bridge would also help with the flooding in that area.
“The new bridge is at a height that causes no rise to the creek there,” he said.
The Rushmore street bridge was lifted by a crane and placed on a truck and then installed Tuesday at the Peoria Crossing.
Mathis said the new floodplain mapping would help officials track flooding throughout the city and hopefully mitigate its impact on citizens who enjoy living near the creek.
“The more accurate your floodplain is the better you can be prepared and the better you know where the real problem areas are when we start getting flooding so we can concentrate on those areas and get people out of those areas if need be,” he explained.
Because access to cross the creek will remain at Peoria, Mathis said the city has no plan to reestablish a crossing at Rushmore, so crews will still be working in the area to remove the bridge abutments and reseed as part of the project.
“We’ve got to return that bank to as close to original conditions as possible as part of the FEMA mitigation,” he said.
Mathis said the city would add way-finding signage to link the path to other rec paths throughout the city.
In order to restore the banks to their more natural state and maintain them, Mathis said the city has had to remove stones from the creek, which have been placed there to create a man-made pool in the creek. Mathis said this has been done numerous times over the years, but people put the rocks back.
“The problem is it’s shifting the stream channel slightly and widening and causing a little bit of bank erosion,” he explained. “When you make changes in a floodway, put some physical structures in it, it’s going to make changes to the channel so we’re trying to reestablish that.”
Mathis said the total cost of the project should come in at around $113,000, which is below his original estimate of between $120,000 and $130,000 when the project was originally approved in September 2020.
Once the abutment has been removed and the banks re-graded and reseeded, Mathis said the area would be back open for folks to continue having summer fun. He said access to the area, as well as the Peoria crossing should be open by mid July.
“People can still swim there and enjoy it, you know, hang out in the water, fish, whatever they want to do there,” he said.
