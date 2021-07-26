Double digit gains again in Deadwood

DEADWOOD — Deadwood gaming operators enjoyed yet another month of double-digit gains, as statistics released by the South Dakota Commission on Gaming Friday revealed a solid 21% gaming gain in June.
Gamers visiting Deadwood in June dropped roughly $136.1 million in machines and on tables and $724 million, year to date, for a 21% increase compared to June 2020 and a 62% increase in the cumulative gaming totals compared to the same reporting period in 2020.
This resulted in $12.6 million in taxable adjusted gross revenues for the industry in June.
Of that, 9%, or $1.1 million, was collected as state tax and distributed to various entities across the state.
“June was another great month for Deadwood gaming numbers,” said Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association. “June’s strong gaming numbers reflect the Black Hills’ record-breaking tourism season.”
Under the handle comparison category, in June, table games had a handle of $7.1 million and slot machines had a handle of $129 million. Thus far this year, table games have had a handle of $44.1 million, an 80% increase compared to 2020 levels, and slot machines have had a handle of $680 million, a 61% increase compared to 2020 levels. Thus far in 2021, the collective handle in Deadwood has been $724 million, up 62% compared to the same period in 2020.
As stated in the report, approximately 2,495 slot machines accounted for roughly $129 million in coin in, with gamers winning around $117 million with an estimated average payout of 91%, leaving a statistical win of nearly $12 million for the slot category in June. The two largest contributors were 1,988 penny machines, with $99 million in coin-in, which generated roughly $9.5 million in statistical win and a 90% payout to players, followed by 212 dollar machines, with roughly $12 million in coin-in, which generated roughly $859,700 in statistical win, and a 93% payout to players.
With 92 tables reporting revenue, table games generated a drop of $7 million in June and an estimated statistical win of $1.4 million, with an average payout to players of 75%. The leading revenue generator in this category was blackjack, with 39 tables, reporting a drop of just over $3 million and a statistical win of $600,806 with an 81% payout to players.
Four craps tables in town generated a drop of $518,404, a statistical win of $35,889, and a 93% payout to players; nine roulette tables in town generated a drop of $352,301, a statistical win of $89,222, and a 75% payout to players.
Rodman said Deadwood gaming operators rewarded players with $1,454, 971 in “free-play” for the month of June.
