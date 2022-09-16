DOT seeks public input for I-90/Welcome Center Corridor Study

SPEARFISH — The South Dakota Department of Transportation (DOT), in collaboration with the South Dakota Department of Tourism and Stantec Consulting, will hold an open house public meeting at Spearfish City Hall, located at 625 N. 5th St., from 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 28.
The Department of Tourism and DOT have been working together to revitalize South Dakota’s existing interstate rest areas and welcome centers for the traveling public.
The rest area located along Interstate 90 (eastbound) near the Wyoming and South Dakota border has been identified by the state as needing to be reconstructed. This provides an opportunity to review the existing location, as well as the nearby corridor, for a location that best serves the needs of South Dakota visitors and residents
The purpose of this open house public meeting is to provide project information, answer questions, and collect public feedback. Area residents, business owners, and daily commuters are encouraged to participate in this public meeting. The opportunity to present written comments will be provided. Comments on the public meeting will be accepted until Oct. 12.
For those who cannot attend the open house or desire additional information on the overall study, presentation materials are also available on the study website at www.SpearfishRestAreaStudy.com.
