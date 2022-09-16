DOT seeks public input for I-90/Welcome Center Corridor Study
SPEARFISH — The South Dakota Department of Transportation (DOT), in collaboration with the South Dakota Department of Tourism and Stantec Consulting, will hold an open house public meeting at Spearfish City Hall, located at 625 N. 5th St., from 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 28.

The Department of Tourism and DOT have been working together to revitalize South Dakota’s existing interstate rest areas and welcome centers for the traveling public.

