DOT seeks public comment regarding proposed ditch closure along Highway 385

LEAD — Due to extensive damage by all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and utility task vehicles (UTVs) over the past several years, a segment of the ditch along Hwy 385 in Lawrence County has seen better days and the South Dakota Department of Transportation (DOT) is proposing to close it to off-road vehicles.
The area being considered for closure is in the west ditch on Highway 385 from Hideaway Lane to Nemo Road.
Rapid City Area Engineer Mike Carlson of the DOT said the proposed closure was brought on by a citizen complaint the agency received.
“So we came up and took a look at it,” Carlson said. “It has been well-used by the ATVs/UTVs. It actually crosses the creek, and if you go further down, there’s actually a wetland area that’s just boggy from a natural spring that flows in that area. So it was really tearing up the ditch, the end-slope, the back slope, in certain areas. So it made perfect sense for us to try to get that closed. We get degradation of the creek. We have sediment flow into the creek. It chokes off aquatic wildlife and then the rest of the creek bed all the way down starts to erode and we have to issues.”
Carlson said the trail is actually not a trail at all, so there are no plans to provide alternate passage along the same route in the DOT right of way.
“The part that we’re trying to close is actually a snowmobile trail that then takes off to the west on private ownership and ties back in someplace west of 385,” he said. “That portion of the trail is closed in the summertime for ATVs/UTVs, so I think that what’s happened is that people who are snowmobilers are also ATV/UTV users and so, they follow that same trail, but they can’t make that turn, so they keep on going to get to Brownsville and then take the gravel road. The actual ATV/UTV trail goes from Steel Wheel, the convenience store right there, down the old highway and then you’re supposed to take a right-hand turn onto Hideaway Road.”
The use of ATVs and UTVs in the ditch have also caused the degradation of a creek that flows under the highway.
“It flows year-round,” Carlson said. “It’s a small creek. At times, you probably could jump across it. Other times, it’s probably 20, 30 foot wide. Just depending on snow melt and thunderstorms up there.”
Carlson outlined the process for the DOT considering a closure.
“We receive a complaint. The area engineer goes and investigates it and then if he deems it a good candidate to be closed, he talks to the region engineer. He looks at it. If he agrees, we put the request forward through our traffic operations engineer in Pierre and then she forwards it on to the Transportation Commission for their approval to close it. At that point in time, once it gets on the agenda for the Transportation Commission, it is up to us to notify the public, give them their notice that we’re anticipating closing this, and then they have a two week period to comment on it.”
This proposed ditch closure will be presented to the South Dakota Transportation Commission at its regularly scheduled meeting 8 a.m. June 25 via conference call. The agenda and call-in number can be found prior to the meeting at https://boardsandcommissions.sd.gov/Meetings.aspx?BoardID=96.
The public has an opportunity to provide comments during the conference call or prior to the meeting by mailing comments to the South Dakota Department of Transportation, 700 East Broadway Avenue, Pierre, South Dakota 57501-2586 or sending comments via e-mail to Darin.Bergquist@state.sd.us. Information submitted by mail or e-mail must reach the Department of Transportation on or before June 22 to be considered.
The trail will be closed immediately upon Transportation Commission approval.
Ditch closures do not apply to snowmobiles, off-road vehicles used in normal agricultural operations and service vehicles in the line of duty for utility companies.
“We won’t actually cordon it off,” Carlson said. “We’ve done this in other locations. We put signs up saying, ‘UTVs and ATVs are prohibited.’ And for the most part, the vast majority of people are law-abiding and they know it’s closed and they’ll find an alternate route. In this case, what I’ll do, also, is, I’ll put a sign, ‘ATV/UTV, Take That Right Hand Turn,’ so they go to the right and avoid this area.”
The closure of this section will not affect the recreational use of the ATVs/UTVs in this area since there is a designated trail away from the highway.
Carlson said the corrected route will be to take Hideaway Lane.
“You can go back, probably, about 10 miles. You come back to Brownsville Road and you can come back on to 385 that way. It’s just a nice scenic route to give people what they want. You’re off the highway, you’re away from everybody, you can just enjoy the Black Hills. You can actually get to Englewood this way, as well,” he said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.