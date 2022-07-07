DOT seeks input for Highway 385 road project

RAPID CITY — The South Dakota Department of Transportation (DOT) will hold a public meeting open house from 5:30-7 p.m. on Tuesday, at the Rimrock Community Center, Johnson Siding 12270 W. S.D. Highway 44 in Rapid City. The public meeting is designed to receive public input for the proposed shoulder widening and intersection modification project on U.S. Highway 385. The proposed project on Highway 385 is located four miles north of the Highway 44 junction to north of Nemo Road.
A presentation will take place at 5:30 p.m. After the presentation, DOT staff will be available with displays to discuss the proposed project and answer questions. During this time, the public will also have the opportunity to present written comments.
Information will be available on the acquisition of right-of-way and relocation assistance. This project is being developed in compliance with state and federal environmental regulations. Impacts to wetlands, historic properties, and threatened and endangered species will be reviewed during the meeting.
The open house will be informal allowing for one-on-one discussion with the DOT staff and the design team. Area residents, business owners, and daily commuters are encouraged to attend and participate in the public meeting open house discussion. The opportunity to present written comments will be provided online also. Written comments on the public meeting open house will be accepted until July 29.
Members of the public may also view project information on the Department website athttps://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/projects/public-meetings#listItemLink_1761 and provide written comment. Questions and verbal comments can also be given by calling Dustin Hamilton at (605) 791-6103.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.