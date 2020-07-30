DOT seeks input as part of highway study

DEADWOOD – Many Deadwood community members and visitors are likely surprised to learn there is a concrete box/bridge structure underneath and supporting U.S. Highway 85/14A carrying Whitewood Creek from Pine Street to the vicinity of Tin Lizzie Casino called the Deadwood Box.
In anticipation of a 2026 planned construction project, South Dakota Department of Transportation is evaluating alternate options for the replacement of the structure and roadway corridor, beginning by seeking public comment online or via e-mail, with in-person meetings to begin once physical distancing recommendations are relaxed.
This study will evaluate alternate options for the replacement of the structure and roadway corridor.
The corridors being studied include:
U.S. 14A/Pioneer Way from the intersection with Upper Main Street to the intersection with Dunlap Avenue, approximately 1.3 miles;
U.S. 85/Sherman Street from the intersection with Cemetery Street/Water Street to the intersection with Pine Street, approximately 0.2 mile;
U.S. 85/Pine Street from the intersection with Sherman Street to the intersection with U.S. 14A/Pioneer Way, approximately 0.1 mile;
Main Street from the Upper Main intersection with U.S. 14A/Pioneer Way to the Lower Main intersection with U.S. 14A/Pioneer Way, approximately 1.1 miles, as well as intersecting and parallel city streets within an approximate 300-foot radius surrounding the Deadwood Box.
Public meeting 1 is currently underway in an online format. Members of the public are asked to visit the self-guided online public meeting at www.deadwoodbox.com from July 28-Aug. 25 to learn more about the study. Here, the public meeting is a 12:35 video that can be accessed by clicking the “Resources” box at www.deadwoodbox.com. Public comment is being accepted through Aug. 28.
Steve Hoff, HDR Engineering presents the Deadwood Box Study material for virtual public meeting #1.
“The purpose of this project is to study alternatives for the replacement of what is called the Deadwood box and study the roadway infrastructure that may be affected by the replacement of the box,” Hoff said. “To study the roadway infrastructure, we will be conducting a traffic safety study, a traffic study to analyze existing and future road or street conditions for a no-build and project alternatives for accommodating vehicular, pedestrian and bicycle traffic during the replacement of the box and into the future.”
The study area begins at the intersection of US Highways 14A and 85, travels to the southwest, and ends at the intersection of Highway 14A and Upper Main Street.
“The goals of this project are to identify a replacement structure that will meet project goals and to identify design alternatives that are economically sound, environmentally viable, historically mindful, business friendly, and traffic accommodating,” Hoff said. “As part of the development of alternatives to replace the structure, we will be developing a construction phasing plan, in order to minimize the impacts to businesses, landowners, and the traveling public. We will also be assessing existing and future traffic needs as replacement of the box necessitates reconstruction of US14A/US85. This includes accommodating traffic during and after construction.”
Project steps include a corridor planning study, box replacement alternatives, environmental study, and utility and transportation survey.
“Next year, we’ll focus on impacts developed alternatives will have on the environmental resources and modify the alternatives to minimize or eliminate those impacts,” Hoff said.
If needed, a final public meeting will be held in late 2021. In February of 2022, the final environmental document will be developed.
