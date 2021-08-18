DOT numbers show increased attendance at 81st Rally

STURGIS — More than half a million vehicles entered Sturgis during the 10-day run of the 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Aug. 6-15, the South Dakota Department of Transportation reports.
The DOT count showed 525,768 vehicles entered Sturgis at nine locations as compared to 462,182 in 2020 – an increase of 13.8%. But, it falls way short of the monster 75th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in 2015 when the DOT counted 747,032 vehicles entering Sturgis.
The breakdown of the DOT traffic totals at the nine locations entering Sturgis for the 2021 Rally, compared to the same days of the Rally in 2020, included: Friday, Aug. 6: 55,326 entering – up 11%; Saturday, Aug. 7: 67,482 entering – up 23.1%; Sunday, Aug. 8: 65,771 entering – up 17.1%; Monday, Aug. 9: 64,158 entering – up 12.6%; Tuesday, Aug. 10: 60,626 entering – up 15%; Wednesday. Aug. 11: 57,675 entering – up 17.2%; Thursday, Aug. 12: 52,235 entering – up 12.9%; Friday Aug. 13: 46,431 entering – up 8.8%; Saturday Aug. 14: 34,683 entering – up 6.9% percent; and Sunday Aug. 15: 21,381 entering – up just 1.5%.
Here is where the nine counters were located during Rally week: I-90 Exit 32 west bound off ramp; I-90 Exit 32 east bound off ramp; I-90 Exit 30 east bound off ramp; I-90 Exit 30 west bound off ramp; US Hwy. 14A southwest of Exit 30; SD Hwy. 34 east of Buffalo Chip Campground; SD Hwy. 79 north of Bear Butte; Vanocker Canyon Road south of Exit 32; and Fort Meade Way.
The South Dakota DOT started taking traffic counts beginning with the 50th Rally in 1990. That year, the DOT reported 528,676 vehicles entered Sturgis during the run of the Rally.
Counters were initially set at 18 locations. More were added, including the Fort Meade Way counters after that road was built in 2016.
Portable road tube counters are used at each location. The counters record one vehicle for every two axles that hit the road tube. All counters and road tubes are checked daily during the week to ensure everything is counting correctly, DOT officials said.
