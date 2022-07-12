DOT maintenance shop moving from Spearfish to Sturgis

SPEARFISH — A South Dakota Department of Transportation (DOT) facility located in Spearfish, which serves as a staging point for winter maintenance supplies, is scheduled to relocate to a new, larger regional outpost in Sturgis in 2023.
The facility, located at 3510 Cactus Pl., off of Highway 85 on the northern end of town, has played an important part in maintaining DOT roads in the area since the 1970s.
“It was really extremely important back in the days when we were using our abrasive, which is a salt/sand mixture as opposed to straight salt because we needed places that we could refill because we were dumping 800 pounds of material per mile with the salt/sand,” said Mike Carlson, Rapid City area engineer with DOT.
Carlson said that since the state agency switched to a straight salt deicer, it now only dumps around 200 pounds per mile.
“So we no longer need as many facilities as we did in the past,” he said.
Rather than refurbishing the property, Carlson said DOT officials decided to build a larger facility in Sturgis, which could house the material and equipment from Spearfish as well as several tow plow trucks that can remove snow from two lanes of travel simultaneously.
“Since they’re so much longer, we need a bigger building so we’re building that bigger building down in Sturgis,” Carlson said.
Carlson said construction could be completed as early as December or January, but depending on supply chain outcomes, could lead later in to 2023. He assured that the move would not significantly impact the DOT’s ability to maintain the highways around Spearfish.
“What we can do, actually if we need to, when we have storms and stuff, we can deploy our people a half hour earlier to get up to Spearfish so they’ll be up there approximately about the same amount of time,” Carlson said.
