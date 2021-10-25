STURGIS — Citizens had the opportunity to share their ideas about what Lazelle Street should look like in the future at a meeting this week in Sturgis.
It may be years before any noticeable changes are made to the Lazelle Street corridor, but organizers say they wanted people who drive the road daily to offer suggestions on ways to improve roadway conditions, traffic operations and safety.
Bruce Gordon, a financial consultant whose office is on Lazelle Street in Sturgis, has some strong feelings about what should be done along the corridor.
“The width of it drives me nuts. It’s a real challenge trying to drive my truck and trailer on it. And the S-curves are a challenge too when it gets icy,” he said at the meeting Tuesday.
Lazelle Street is one of the main thoroughfares through Sturgis. It connects Highway 14A – Boulder Canyon – with Highway 34 to the east.
The study, by the South Dakota Department of Transportation, includes an area which begins at the west city limit of Sturgis and continues east to Fort Meade Way. It includes approximately six miles of roadway and 22 intersections.
The DOT assembled a Study Advisory Team comprised of representatives from SDDOT, City of Sturgis, Meade County, and Federal Highways Administration, to guide the development of the corridor study.
Work on the study began last spring. It has been in data-collection mode until now. The DOT collected information on traffic counts, crash data and past studies.
The meeting in Sturgis Tuesday evening was a culmination of the data collection phase, said Steve Gramm, a planning engineer with the DOT.
“We’re trying to get the public input into what they see as the needs for the corridor and what they would like the corridor to look like in the future,” Gramm said.
There was a series of stations set up in the gym of the Sturgis Community Center with pertinent information on the study along with nearly 20-foot-long photo representation showing a birds-eye-view of the entire corridor.
Gramm said all ideas are being accepted. If people missed the meeting this past week, they can still submit comments online at lazellestreetcorridor.com. The comment period is open through Nov. 5.
“Nothing is programmed right now, so there is no project that is eminent. We’re at least seven to eight years away before you are going to see any improvements that come directly out of this study,” Gramm said.
In 2012 and 2013, the South Dakota Department of Transportation reconstructed Lazelle Street to accommodate three lanes, one in each direction and a turning lane in the middle.
The plan was that each year just before the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Lazelle would temporarily be restriped to five lanes, to better accommodate the increased traffic. Then post-Rally, Lazelle would revert to three.
But that did not happen in 2014 and it has remained at five lanes since mostly because the city wanted it that way.
Sturgis Public Works Director Rick Bush said then that with three lanes at certain times during the day, it became very difficult to cross Lazelle Street in a vehicle.
Gramm said lane configuration, especially when taking into consideration future traffic on the road, is part of what the DOT is studying. Also, wider sidewalks along the road have been discussed.
A concern among those doing the study is that there is little right-of-way area in which to expand the road or the sidewalks.
“Do we have to narrow lanes down or reduce lanes in order to get that sidewalk?” Gramm said.
The existing right-of-way widths along the study corridor range from 66 feet to 200 feet. The existing right-of-way width (66 feet) from 10th Street to Blanche Street does not meet the city of Sturgis’ minimum standard of 80 feet.
The question to citizens was what would they ultimately like the corridor to look like.
“The hardest part about this process is getting people to think beyond tomorrow. Many people don’t think that far into the future when it comes to roads,” Gramm said.
Designers do know that the area Lazelle Street’s intersection with Avalanche Road, near the Runnings store, will be an area of concern in coming years.
The city has announced that two large subdivisions are being planned along Avalanche Road in the near future adding to the traffic at that intersection.
Traffic information from the DOT in 2020 shows average daily traffic counts of 8,000 to 10,000 along the Lazelle Street corridor. The area at Exit 30 near Avalanche Road could grow to more than 12,000 a day by 2040, JEO consultants estimate.
“On the western end of the project that is resulting in some higher traffic volume growth than what has happened in the past,” said Mark Lutjeharms with the JEO Consulting Group.
A final report including improvement recommendations is anticipated to be completed in September 2022.
