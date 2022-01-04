DOT announces snowplow naming contest winners

PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Transportation (DOT) rolled out the second annual Name the Snowplow Contest in November. The contest was designed to engage people across the state with the DOT in a fun way while providing safety information to assist the traveling public during winter weather.
Gov. Kristi Noem kicked off the contest by naming the state’s official 2021-2022 snowplow ‘Dale’ in honor of late-tow truck driver Dale Jones of Watertown, who was killed two years ago on the job.
“Dale’s legacy is a tribute to all snowplow operators, tow truck drivers, law enforcement officials, and others who work long hours, in tough winter weather conditions, to keep the traveling public safe throughout our state,” said Noem.
Safety on our roadways is the number one priority for the DOT, and winter driving and snowplow safety awareness is vital to keeping people safe each and every day. Melissa Davis of Mitchell, who submitted the winning name of Highway Hero, focused her entry on the hard work of the DOT snowplow operators.
“There are heroes all around us,” said Davis. “I wanted to recognize the hard work and sacrifice that snowplow drivers give every winter. It is true that not all heroes wear capes.”
2021-2022 Snowplows Named within each SDDOT Area:
Aberdeen Area: Blizzard of Oz by Jessica Wimer
Belle Fourche Area: Mr. Snow Jangles by Toni Brumbaugh
Custer Area: Snow Squatch by Karen Simon
Huron Area: Termiblader by Highmore-Harrold Elementary - 1st Grade Class
Mitchell Area: Highway Hero by Melissa Davis
Mobridge Area: Drift Dominator by Brandee Fjeldheim
Pierre Area: Snow Problemo by Mercy Howard
Rapid City Area: West River Shiver by Ann Eads
Sioux Falls Area: Quick Thaw McGraw by Linda Nassar
Watertown Area: Control/Salt/Delete by Russell Family
Winner Area: Plow Patrol by Caysen Newbold
Yankton Area: Thank Me Blader by Liz Franko
“The inspiration behind the submission of Thank Me Blader was my dad, who worked as a snow plow driver for the state,” said Liz Franco of Elk Point. “Snowplow operators serve an essential role in keeping the public safe, having to go out in the worst of driving conditions and on weekends and holidays. It’s a role that does not get as much recognition and thanks as it should.”
