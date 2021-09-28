DOT and Meade Co. seek input into Transportation Plan Study

STURGIS — The South Dakota Department of Transportation, in collaboration with Meade County, will hold public open houses to gather public input for help in developing the update to the Meade County Master Transportation Plan. These open house public meetings will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. on the following dates and locations:
Wednesday, American Legion Post #311, 101 Pine St., Piedmont.
Thursday, Meade County Erskine Building, 1300 Sherman, St. Sturgis.
The opportunity to present written comments will be provided.
The Meade County Master Transportation Plan study will address a full range of transportation options and issues, including pedestrian, bicycle, transit, freight, and automobile. The purpose for the open house is to inform the public of the study’s intent, to record any concerns the public may have on transportation in Meade County, and to gather ideas to help determine the future of Meade County’s roadway, bus / transit, bicycle, and pedestrian systems.
For those who cannot attend the meeting or desire additional information on the study, information will be made available online after the meeting at https://klj.mysocialpinpoint.com/meade-county-transportation-plan.
An online survey is also available on the study’s website to help gather thoughts on the current transportation system, identify future needs, and indicate priorities for future improvements and maintenance.
