DOT advises ‘no travel’ in Northern Hills

SPEARFISH — The South Dakota Department of Transportation at 1:30 advised no travel on roads throughout the Northern Hills.
This includes Interstate 90 from the Wyoming state line to Piedmont, Highway 14A, Highway 85 from Interstate 90 south to the Wyoming state line, and Highway 385. Other Southern Hills roads are also are posted no travel advised.
For current information, visit www.safetravelusa.com.
