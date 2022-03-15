Donations sought for Black Hills War Monument

RAPID CITY — Officials with the Black Hills War Monument are accepting donations to construct an upgraded monument in Rapid City.
There is a monument near the corners of Omaha and Fifth streets, and this upgrade with honor the near 700 service members in the Black Hills region who died in uniform.
A unanimous donor will match all donations made in March, said Ed Manzano, the president of the Black Hills War Monument
The dedication of the new monument is set for Sept. 11.
The names, rank and branch of service of the fallen service members will be engraved in four-foot by five-foot granite at the monument site in Memorial Park.
As a 501c3 nonprofit, donations can be made online at their website https://www.bhwma.org.
All funds are received by the Black Hills Area Community Foundation, the fiscal sponsor for the Black Hills War Monument Association.
“One of our goals is to continue to educate our citizens and ensure we never forget that freedom is not free,” Manzano said. “A cost has been and continues to be paid by those who serve our nation in military service, and we must never forget their sacrifice.”
The public is also asked to review the names of the fallen, and to contact monument officials if they know of a Black Hills military member whose name is missing. To view the names, visit https://bhwma.org/#walls-of-honor then scroll down to the appropriate conflict.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.