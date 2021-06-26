Don’t leave your campers unattended

BELLE FOURCHE — A growing number of people hauling their campers to the Belle Fourche Reservoir early in the week and then leaving them until the weekend has prompted land managers to begin towing the abandoned campers.
Chuck Huston, a ranger with the Bureau of Land Management, said his office has received a growing number of complaints from the public.
“They will bring them out on Monday or Tuesday, park them in the better spots and leave them all week until they come back for the weekend,” Huston said. “Bureau of Reclamation regulations state that people must occupy their camper for at least eight hours within a 24-hour period. The problem is, there are a lot of people who camp during the week and not on the weekend, and the more desired spots are taken, (by abandoned campers.)”
Huston said that he has seen a significant rise in the problem in 2020 and again this year.
“I’ve started watching them and tagging them,” he said. “That way, I know if they’ve been around.”
He told the Pioneer Friday morning that towing the campers has begun, and one was even towed that morning.
Upon the owner’s return and find their camper missing, they would call the Butte County Sheriff’s Office whose staffers would inform them how to retrieve their camper.
The Belle Fourche Reservoir is a popular recreation area and on its banks are designated sites at Rocky Point State Park, managed by the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks, and then primitive non-designated sites on Bureau of Reclamation land which is the majority of land around the reservoir.
Huston said that many of the campers last year and again this year, were from out of state.
“Just on the west side, last Fourth of July, there were 210 campers,” he said.
Numbers are similar again this year.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.